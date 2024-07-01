Labor will force a vote on Monday night on laws to ban the live sheep trade, defying a last-minute attempt from WA farmers and the Opposition to delay its passage. The Government will “guillotine” — or gag — debate on the contentious legislation before putting it to a final vote around 8pm Perth time. Labor has the numbers to pass the Bill, even with newly suspended WA senator Fatima Payman planning to abstain from the vote. The passage of the laws to shut the trade by May 2028 will unleash a major campaign against Labor in WA, with a “farmy army” being mobilised to target MPs in battleground seats. “The war has only just begun,” WA Farmers president and Keep the Sheep campaigner John Hassell said. Labor’s rush to gag debate on the Bill, which was condemned by the Coalition, came just moments after Keep the Sheep campaigners appeared in Parliament House pleading with the Government to at least hold a Senate inquiry into the ban. Campaigners met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Agriculture Minister Murray Watt but couldn’t force an 11th-hour change of heart, as the Senate rejected the inquiry push. A Lower House inquiry into the legislation was labelled a “sham” after it ran for just three weeks and held only one public hearing in WA. “I just plead with the Government — they need to stop this right now,” campaigner Ben Sutherland said. “They need to come and see the damage they’re doing by not giving us the proper respect.” In a video posted to social media after meeting Senator Watt, Mr Hassell said the minister “simply will not listen”. “We desperately need a Senate inquiry into this live trade legislation because the effects are going to be devastating to rural Western Australia,” he said. The Keep the Sheep delegation, which included vets, local councillors, exporters and farmers, dismissed the Government’s $107 million transition package for the industry as completely inadequate. Michael White, president of the Broomehill-Tambellup Shire, said independent research commissioned by Great Southern councils found shutting the industry would cost the region between $430 million and $730 million over the next 20 years. “That’s going to have a significant impact on all of our small communities - far more than what’s been offered,” he said. Nationals’ senate leader Bridget McKenzie and party leader David Littleproud appeared alongside the Keep the Sheep campaigners as the Opposition pushed for a Senate inquiry for a second week in a row. Senator McKenzie conceded Labor’s legislation was likely to pass with the support of the Greens and crossbench. But she said WA farmers and regional communities deserved the “decency and respect” of a longer upper house inquiry. “The minister might like to say that we’ve ticked all the boxes on consultation, but let’s have some genuine consultation with the people that are really impacted,” Senator McKenzie said. “We’re not in a rush. And it’s the very least you can do as you take away their life.” The laws to phase out the industry – which supports about 3000 jobs - were introduced to the Senate on Monday morning with Senator Watt keen to see them pass as soon as possible. The Greens and independent crossbenchers David Pocock and Tammy Tyrrell will support the legislation, meaning Labor has numbers to overcome opposition from the Coalition. Senator Payman’s suspension from caucus prompted a flurry of speculation that Labor might need to secure the support of a third crossbencher - such as Lidia Thorpe. The exiled WA senator has since confirmed she will abstain from the vote, meaning Labor doesn’t to the find the extra number. Senator McKenzie earlier challenged Senator Payman to stand up for the people of Western Australian just as she had stood up for the people of Gaza when she crossed the floor to support Palestinian recognition. Keep the Sheep has already raised about $407,000 for its campaign to target Labor-held seats in WA at the next federal election. Mr Hassell said the campaign - which is also armed with a 62,000-signature petition - would initially target Tangney, Hasluck and the proposed new seat of Bullwinkel earmarked for the Perth Hills. “As we raise more funds we will be targeting every marginal Labor seat across this country to try and get what we need,” he said. WA Premier Roger Cook defended his Government’s efforts to advocate for live sheep exporting to continue, but conceded that Federal Labor “had a mandate”. “We made significant efforts to ensure that the voice of WA farmers were heard in the halls of government in Parliament,” he said. “They have a mandate and indeed, in some respects, you’d consider they have an obligation to implement this decision. “We think it’s the wrong decision.” Mr Cook said he was working with the Federal Government to increase the offer of $107 million in compensation for farmers effected by the ban. “The current package is focused more around continuing to stimulate markets overseas in terms of making sure that that there is demand for packaged meats and other agri-foods,” he said. “We think that there should be more assistance directly at the farm gate to assist farmers to make decisions in relation to their businesses.” Acting Liberal leader Steve Martin said Mr Cook should have called Labor backbenchers and crossbenchers to urge them to support the trade. “Roger Cook is a lightweight in Canberra and what we’ve seen this week is clear evidence of that,” Mr Martin said. “The West Australian Labor Party to be honest, have paid lip service on this issue.”