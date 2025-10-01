The owners of stablemates Westpork and Dardanup Butchering Company are aiming high after launching a new agribusiness flagship to expand deeper into WA meat processing and food service. Overland Group combines the two businesses and a joint venture to build a $60 million feed lot in Bullsbrook under a new umbrella company, but its backers are eyeing other growth opportunities through a processing expansion at Picton and longer-term prospects in food service. Westpork, which turns out half of WA’s pork, bought a 50 per cent interest in DBC from the Panizza family three years ago before acquiring the balance of the now 75-year-old paddock-to-plate business in 2024. Together they turn over about $270 million a year and employ up to 500 full-time and seasonal workers. The operations cover Westpork’s group-owned pig farms and DBC’s multi-species Picton abattoir, retail outlets and a wholesale arm that supplies WA supermarkets, independent butchers and brands such as Mrs Mac’s. Overland chair Andrew Young said the new over-arching group would provide a stronger platform to expand both brands and better tap into demand for ethically sourced food. “This is a substantial WA-based business that is producing WA food,” Mr Young said. “We see opportunities to ensure WA maintains and secures adequate processing and value-add opportunities, particularly as we transition away from live export. “Our communities and governing bodies are becoming more aware of food security and influencing how we produce food.” Overland, via Westpork, is owned by about 25 private investors, led by the Dorsogna family, which owns about one-third of the group. Its immediate priority is Gateway Milling, a new feed mill in Bullsbrook that is being developed in partnership with WA’s Thompson and Redwood at a cost of about $60m. Once fully operational in early in 2026, the mill will produce more than 200,000 tonnes of animal feed per year. The lion’s share or production will support Overland’s own farms, with the balance to meet demand for feed from other WA’s beef, chicken, pig and sheep farmers. Overland is is also developing a 14th pig farm for Westpork, advancing planning and environmental approvals with the aim of expanding DBC’s processing capacity at Picton and chasing export opportunities to snare more of the overseas market for WA meat producers.