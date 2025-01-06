Plans for another huge wind farm have been submitted for environmental approval just weeks after two State Government-backed projects were given the green light. The latest project is Parron Wind Farm, a proposal to build 490 megawatts of green power near Badgingarra — enough to supply about 12 per cent of peak demand on Western Australia’s main grid. There would be 79 giant turbines installed at the Mid West site by Vestas, reaching 230 metres into the air from ground to the tip of the blades. Parron was proposed by Zephyr Energy, a local investment vehicle partly controlled by Atmos Renewables. Atmos has interests in a series of wind and solar farms on the east coast and is ultimately owned by First Sentier Investors Group. The company has previously said the Mid West project will come online before 2030, just as the State Government shuts down its final coal-fired power stations. Atmos did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The plan was opened for public comment on Monday. Also on Monday, State environmental regulators signed off Neoen’s proposed 200MW Narrogin Wind Farm and battery. It follows key milestones for two major wind projects in December. Construction is set to begin this year on a $400m expansion of Warradarge Wind Farm after Vestas was picked as the contractor. Warradarge is owned by Bright Energy Investments, a consortium of State Government utility Synergy, CBUS and DIF Capital Partners. Synergy also picked Vestas to build the $513m King Rocks Wind Farm in the Wheatbelt. “King Rocks Wind Farm will be an important part of our State’s future energy mix,” Energy Minister Reece Whitby said at the time. “With the awarding of this contract, Western Australians can rest assured knowing the future of our State’s energy system is secure.” But local councils have hit back against the looming wave of green power investment. Shire bosses speaking to The West Australian have called for improved State Government support and a better financial return to locals.