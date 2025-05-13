An Aurizon train laden with iron ore broke down this morning and blocked a key transport route linking inland WA to Geraldton Port. The locomotive carrying Karara Mining’s magnetite concentrate, a type of iron ore product, came to an abrupt halt at a rail crossing near Eradu Hill on the two-lane Geraldton Mount Magnet Road. Trucks and cars were queued up for about 1.5 hours on either side of the stranded locomotive until another train towed it away at around 12.30pm. An Aurizon spokesman confirmed the locomotive “experienced operational issues” and blocked the 335-kilometre Geraldton Mount Magnet Road “for a period of time”. “The train was taken back to our depot for further inspection to determine the cause of the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to motorists at the crossing,” he said. Karara Mining’s namesake magnetite mine is about 220km south-east of Geraldton and Aurizon uses Arc Infrastructure’s rail network to get the steel-making ingredient to Port. Arc and Karara inked a deal earlier this year to boost the volume of product being hauled. “From mid-February until the end of June 2025, Karara will operate an additional four services per week on the Arc network, enabling the transport of an additional 500,000 tonnes of iron ore over that period,” Arc stated in March. “The increase in Karara services reflects the continuing development and growth of Karara’s business and Arc’s support of its customers and ongoing commitment to increasing freight on rail.” Karara is a subsidiary of the Chinese government-owned Ansteel Group.