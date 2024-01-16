Australian Potash boss Matthew Shackleton and corporate adviser Canaccord Genuity have hatched a plan to pull the Mark Creasy-backed company out of administration and relist it with a new focus on gold, rare earths and lithium. Under a proposal backed by insolvency experts from FTI Consulting who took control of Australian Potash in early December, Canaccord would help raise up to $6 million to partially repay the company’s creditors and fund work on its existing portfolio of WA exploration interests. The group’s former flagship potash project at Lake Wells in the north-eastern Goldfields would be retained but the industry’s well-publicised commercial struggles have consigned it to the backburner. “It’s naturally fallen back in priority because of the economic circumstances,” Mr Shackleton told thewest.com.au. “The early movers’ travails in the space are well known, and that’s reflected poorly on the rest of us. So until that sentiment subsides, or something materially changes in the potash market, its (Lake Wells) is probably going to slip down the priority rankings. “We’re just going to have to focus on where we can get the best shareholder value.” Australia’s nascent potash industry has struggled to overcome technical and development problems that have sent major hopefuls Salt Lake Potash and Kalium Lakes under, wiping out tens of millions of dollars in government funding. Having failed to fund a development, Australian Potash had already demobilised from Lake Wells, north of Laverton, when it was tipped into administration by a demand from the Australian Tax Office for the repayment of $3.2 million in R&D claims. The collapse left about $5m owed to creditors, including about $331,00 in overdue rates claimed by the Shire of Laverton, and stranded Australian Potash shareholders, led by prospector Mr Creasy’s Yandal Developments with 9.8 per cent. Subject to the approval of Australian Potash’s creditors on Friday, a deed of company arrangement proposed by Mr Shackleton would be formalised and implemented in the next few months. It provides for an initial $900,000 to be raised as early as next week by a convertible loan arranged by Canaccord to resuscitate the company. The DOCA would anchor a broader restructuring that would include an equity raising of up to $5m, underwritten to $2.75m by Canaccord, to fund the new exploration push on the gold ground at Lake Wells and the West Arunta rare earths and lithium project in north-east WA near the Northern Territory border. The convertible loan would be tipped into the DOCA, enabling the full repayment of staff and trade creditors while returning no more than 18¢ in the dollar to the ATO and the Shire of Laverton. The administrators are supporting Mr Shackleton’s proposal - the only one received for Australian Potash - on the basis that the DOCA would generate a better and quicker return to creditors than a liquidation.