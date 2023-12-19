One of WA’s biggest farms - more than a tenth the size of the Perth metropolitan area - has listed for potentially $200 million, in the latest blockbuster property deal to hit the market. The 78,000 hectare farm in Merredin includes more than 66,000 hectares of arable land, and is regarded the biggest corporate broadacre landholding in the State. Owned by Saudi Agriculture and Livestock Investment Company Australia, in conjunction with PenAgri Farms Pty Ltd, it is set to attract global interest. Colliers Head of Agribusiness Rawdon Briggs said it was an “institutional grade broadacre grain growing enterprise” that had been well developed and operated by the Merredin Farms team. “Possessing critical mass and with economies of scale the vendors have created an incredible platform for low cost, high-volume grain production.” Chief executive of SALIC Australia and the general manager of Merredin Farms, William England, said the group intended to remain in the WA agriculture sector. It was selling the farm in a bid to “reshape its strategic focus on various agricultural value chains” in the area. Colliers Head of Agribusiness Rawdon Briggs said the sales campaign would target the global investor market, highlighting it as an institutional grade offering.