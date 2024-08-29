Federal Labor has “steamrolled” South West locals on a proposed offshore wind farm, shadow energy minister Ted O’Brien believes, but denies the Coalition has done the same with its nuclear plan for Collie. Speaking while in Perth on Thursday, Mr O’Brien said the Federal Government and minister Chris Bowen needed to speak with locals on the ground in the region, about the impact of the proposed offshore wind zone. The Government has proposed a 7674sqkm area 20km off WA coast as an ideal location for wind turbines, because of the high winds on the Indian Ocean. It claims the wind farm could generate up to 20 gigawatts of power, and create thousands of construction and ongoing jobs. But the plans have drawn criticism from locals and advocacy groups, concerned about the effect on tourism and marine life. “The Labor Government has deliberately ignored the voices and the concerns of locals in Western Australia,” Mr O’Brien said. “They’ve basically come in and they are steamrolling locals now, the locals who are concerned about this offshore wind zone, they have very sensible questions they want answered, but they’re not getting those questions answered.” Standing alongside recently endorsed Liberal candidate for Pearce, Jan Norberger, and Senator Linda Reynolds, the shadow minister described the Coalition’s approach to consultation of local communities as “comprehensive”. Pushed on whether the Coalition had similarly ignored the views of the southwest town of Collie by blindly announcing it would house a future nuclear reactor, Mr O’Brien said a Liberal Government would consult more extensively. “We’ll have a comprehensive two-and-a-half-year community engagement process where every question can be answered not by politicians but by independent experts. That’s what real community engagement is about. That’s best practice globally,” he said. The press conference marked the first day of Mr Norberger’s campaign, after his official endorsement by the Liberal Party on Wednesday night. Mr Norberger, who served one term as the State MP for Joondalup from 2013, will face off against incumbent Pearce MP, Labor’s Tracey Roberts, who won the seat in 2022. Ms Roberts, a popular former Wanneroo mayor, currently holds the seat with a 9 per cent margin.