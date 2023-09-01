Feeling a little short changed after a trip to the supermarket? It’s a universal experience lately. Shoppers haven’t faced grocery price hikes to this degree since the end of 1988. Relief is likely to be hard to come by as food producers and supermarket bosses say prices are set to remain elevated for some time to come, however, some bright spots are starting to emerge. Perth’s recent run of price hikes reads like a nightmare for bargain hunters and anyone trying to make ends meet. It’s been the most aggressive run of increases for cheese since early 1990, since early 1995 for bread, in two decades for eggs, 16 years for vegetables, 15 years for chicken and 12 years for fruit, since Cyclone Yasi wiped out the majority of the nation’s banana crop. On top of that, increases in the price of milk, oils and fats, snacks and confectionery, and what the Australian Bureau of Statistics describes as “food products not otherwise classified” — think eggs, jam, honey and condiments — are the worst on record. But is there any real respite on the horizon, supermarket discounts excluded? That depends on how much you need to buy. Bread Asked what input costs had increased over the past year or so, Bakers Delight co-chief executive David Christie simply replied: “Everything.” Bread prices as measured by the Australian Bureau of Statistics are now 12.7 per cent higher than they were a year ago, and Mr Christie pinpointed flour as the biggest culprit. It increased 24 per cent at the end of last year with higher costs coming through its more than 500 Australian stores in December and January. Mr Christie said price increases were “a science and an art” and, although bread hikes were significantly below general inflation, they were the largest in many years. “We review pricing on an annual basis and adjust every year,” he explained. “We factor in input costs and also look at what’s happening in the broader market — how do we compare to others — and try to anticipate what’s happening in the year ahead.” But Mr Christie is more confident than the major supermarkets about bakery and bread prices. Coles chief executive Leah Weckert last week said global wheat prices were keeping bakery inflation higher which, alongside milk, would keep food inflation elevated. “We think we’ve seen the worst of it,” Mr Christie said of inflation, citing better wheat growing conditions and the likelihood of a larger crop. “We feel quite confident as the gap closes in price between us and lower cost providers of bread, we have an opportunity to to pick up more customers. “We’re not trying to compete on value and price with the supermarkets ... that’s a game we can’t and don’t want to win.” Milk Price hikes are “an avalanche, not a trickle” for dairy companies, said Natalie Sarich-Dayton, chief executive of WA’s largest and Australia’s oldest, Brownes Dairy. She lists transport, packaging, ingredients and distribution as some of the major factors, but worries about the impact of higher prices on consumers. “I hate the idea people can’t feed their families what they need,” Ms Sarich-Dayton said. Along with increasing its payments to farmers, Brownes has launched a new, more affordable range, Country Dairy. “We had packaging increases of over 20 per cent on cartons,” she explained. “It’s real. It stings and it’s real.” Milk production is also at record lows, adding to the cost pressures. Ms Sarich-Dayton said innovation had been a casualty of a higher cost environment, as had recruitment — though no one had been laid off — while business plans have been rewritten “about five times already”. “You have to be so responsive to what your competitors are doing,” she said. “Where we used to fight for milk supply it’s now a fight very much for the attention of a really fragile and declining consumer dollar.” Growing the Country Dairy range so quickly was not originally planned. “We needed to work fast to grow that, because value is what WA needs — they don’t need multicoloured thick shakes, so we’re going back to basics. “People aren’t going to spend money to try new products as much as tried and tested ones. They don’t want to waste money.” Chicken Though still more affordable than red meat, chicken prices are increasing on the back of higher costs to feed the animals. And where red meat prices are 2.3 per cent lower than at the same time last year — after the highest quarterly increase in nearly 18 years — poultry prices are showing little sign of falling. In fact, more may be needed, according to Andrew Reeves, chief executive of Ingham’s, which has a market share of about 40 per cent. Describing the inflationary period as “quite extraordinary”, Mr Reeves recently told analysts tight global supply and trade concerns would keep prices elevated for key feed ingredients — cereal grains, protein meals, vitamins and minerals, as well as transport and milling costs — meaning higher prices down the supply chain. “Despite some recent easing in global supply tightness, strong global demand combined with ongoing uncertainty surrounding Ukrainian grain exports out of the Black Sea region, grain prices are expected to remain relatively elevated over the coming year,” the company said. Ingham’s, which counts Woolworths, Coles, McDonald’s and KFC as key customers, would “continue to negotiate increases where it’s necessary and required, Mr Reeves said, noting fuel, freight, ingredients, cooking oil and maintenance price hikes had all exceeded general inflation. Eggs High chicken feed costs are also being felt by egg producers, who have also copped higher prices for cardboard packaging thanks to global supply issues. Wheat is 50 per cent of a WA chicken’s diet, with soymeal price records also a headache for producers. But Commercial Egg Producers WA director Ian Wilson also says supply is a key factor in price hikes, which have been at least 7 per cent annually since the middle of last year. “To produce more eggs requires more expansion within the farms ... and if you’re talking about expanding to barn or free-range, you need a considerable amount of land,” he said. “Rising interest rates make (borrowing to expand) more unattractive.” Freight costs, too, are a considerable burden, with farms needing significant space that can’t be found close to Perth. “As an industry we feel there doesn’t seem to be any indicators we’re going to go into a surplus of eggs in the future, (which would) always put pressure on prices to come down,” Mr Wilson said. Cheese The reduction in milk production flows through to other dairy products, and cheese price increases are even higher than for the white stuff. Ms Sarich-Dayton attributes part of the cheese pain to growing imports from New Zealand, while Australian companies “can’t sell cheese to compete globally for the price it costs to make”. Bega Cheese chief executive Pete Findlay told investors further price hikes were likely, but at a lower magnitude than over the past year or so. Bega is also concerned at the reduced availability of milk, warning its business conditions would remain flat for the next year as the market remained tight. Industry body Dairy Australia expects modest potential for production growth for the 2023-24 season as fertiliser costs begin to ease, beef prices fall, and live export demand softens. “I’m optimistic that value will start to creep in for consumers next year. It has to,” Ms Sarich-Dayton said. Vegetables After nearly two years of price hikes, shoppers are finally seeing some relief for vegies. “A strong supply chain is leading to much lower prices,” Woolworths chief Brad Banducci said. “Broccoli, cauliflower, tomato (and) iceberg lettuce (are) looking very positive.” Horticulture giant Costa Group, which grows berries, avocado and mushrooms in WA, on Thursday reported softening tomato demand on top of production cost increases. But it also said imported input prices were stabilising as international shipping costs lowered. Locally, though, cost pressures were still present for chemicals, fertiliser, freight and packaging. Vegetables WA chief executive Stephen Brown said those costs were keeping conditions challenging for growers and costs were coming down had further impacts on them. “It’s hard to be overly positive but our members are all still there,” he said. “There’s no mortgagee sales or walking off the land.”