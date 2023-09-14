Chef John Mountain has sued vegan activist Tash Peterson for defamation over social media comments made after the protest and wrestle at his Fyre Bar & Restaurant in Connolly. Mr Mountain claims he has been brought into hatred, contempt and ridicule by comments allegedly made on Facebook and Twitter accounts allegedly linked by to Ms Peterson and her company V-Gan Booty. In the Supreme Court action, Mr Mountain’s private company Chopped Parsley is also claiming exemplary damages from Ms Peterson for allegedly trespassing in her protest at Fyre on June 30. Her protests at the restaurant with a handful of other activists, including her boyfriend and videographer Jack Higgs. The confronting protest included displaying what the she claims is legal and widely practised commercial pig slaughter. Mr Mountain claims defamatory social media posts were made about him after the protest and his physical clash with Ms Peterson. He claims Ms Peterson’s and V-gan Booty’s pages have kept up defamatory comments made about him by members of the general public. He is seeking high level damages for the alleged defamation plus injunction stopping Ms Peterson and V-gan Booty republishing the allegedly defamatory material.