A peak body for the Australian meat industry has warned of a looming domestic meat shortage as surging Omicron cases wreak havoc on food supply chains.

The Australian Meat Industry Council, which issued the dire warning this week, said the shortage could only be prevented if authorities implemented “urgent guarantees” to shore up meat production and supply capacity.

AMIC has called for State and Federal governments to act immediately to protect processors, boning rooms, smallgoods manufacturers, cold stores, wholesalers, butchers and supermarkets.

It comes as ongoing community spread of the Omicron COVID variant forces businesses across the supply chain to close temporarily or operate on skeleton crews.

AMIC chief executive Patrick Hutchinson said this included “multiple” meat processors who were already grappling with a “hugely challenging meat supply landscape”, caused by record high livestock prices and labour shortages due to border closures.

“We are experiencing an unprecedented wave of staffing unpredictability,” he said.

“As COVID spreads in the community, our industry workers are unable to present for work for at least seven days should someone in their family or household test positive, under the current national COVID protocol.

“In some instances, we are hearing that under 30 percent of rostered workers have presented for work.”

Mr Hutchinson said Australian meat processors had been highly successful over the past two years in limiting and keeping COVID out of establishments through a number of cautionary measures.

He added that the industry was also undertaking daily Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT), despite the added challenge of limited RAT availability.

“As we face the Omicron surge, we need Federal and State Governments to prioritise the nation’s food chain production and supply, in the same way that the health care sector is continuing to operate under unprecedented pressure,” Mr Hutchinson said.

“The Australian meat industry needs assurance that it can continue to operate via access to Public Health Order exemptions for those that are asymptomatic close contacts, access to free or low-cost RATs, and prioritised PCR testing and turnarounds, so that we can keep on feeding the people.

“We don’t want to see a return of the early 2020 situation, with widespread supply shortages exacerbated by panic buying,” he said.