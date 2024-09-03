WA’s lamb market is starting to gain momentum as traders look to lock away store lambs before they disappear to the east coast. Crossbred lambs are trading at $2.80 and Merinos at $2.50 – straight off mum. On the processor side of things, space is readily available for old season lambs and new season bookings are also available. However, the spring flush is expected in November and a lot of bookings are already taken in this window. On the east coast the situation continues to be relatively unchanged. The season is not great in south-west Victoria into South Australia and farmers are having to sell stores earlier than normal. Goat prices have eased slightly over the last week as lambs take up space and feedlots make more bookings. Cattle markets remain well supported across the country with demand from feeder cattle all the way through to old cows. If you want to see prices from feedlots, live exporters, processors and restockers, download the Agora Livestock app and jump on a free trial to see what’s available. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.