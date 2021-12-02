Cattle farmers should be doing “everything they possibly can” to reduce the emissions from their cows, according to an innovative Donnybrook farming couple.

Bernie and Wendy Kurz, who run a herd of Murray Greys for beef just south of Donnybrook and formerly farmed in the Great Southern, have been engaging in research and trials on their property for the past few years.

They opened up their farm for those interested during a recent field day hosted by Warren Catchment Council’s Kathy Dawson.

The topics for the day were dung beetles and biochar.

Camera Icon Dung beetles can improve soil health in grazing systems.

The pair took guests for a walk to one of their traps set to monitor dung beetle presence for the Dung Beetle Ecosystem Engineers project, showing them what was involved in taking samples and what could be found when you “flipped” a cow pat.

Two different dung beetles, as well as an array of other bugs, were uncovered.

After two years checking traps and sending off samples, Mr Kurz was checking the trap for the last time as the nationwide project neared its end.

The information they have gathered is of tremendous benefit to all stock producers, and so all of our farming community owe these people thanks.

The group then moved to the shed, where they were introduced to biochar, which the couple have been feeding to their cattle for the past two years.

Camera Icon Upper Capel farmer Bernie Kurz has been trialling feeding cattle biochar to reduce methane emissions.

The stable, carbon-rich form of charcoal could be the answer to the challenges the country’s livestock industry is facing with reducing the industry’s methane emissions and carbon footprint.

Not only can biochar be added to the soil to sequester carbon and enhance moisture retention, but a few farmers across WA are trialling feeding it to cattle to reduce methane emissions.

The South West couple’s journey began when Mrs Dawson suggested they put biochar in the soil around some trees on their property that were not looking too healthy, but they soon became intrigued by its potential as cattle fodder.

Drawing on research and inspiration from Manjimup farmer Doug Pow, who has been a trailblazer in this area, they decided to give it a go.

“I’m really passionate about the environment and wanted to see if there was something we could do to sequester carbon and increase the water retention in the soil as well as reduce methane,” Mrs Kurz said.

“It just seems to be a no-brainer, why wouldn’t you do it.”

They have not looked back since.

Camera Icon Upper Capel farmer Bernie Kurz has been trialling feeding cattle biochar to reduce methane emissions.

“When I first had the idea and was feeding out the pellets, I mixed the biochar and pellets with molasses,” Mr Kurz said.

“It just ended up as a black sludge and I thought ‘well this is going to be interesting.’

“I put it out and the cattle came hooning over like they normally do at dinner time and took one look at this and thought, ‘oh, God’.

“I thought, ‘this is a waste of time,’ but then I waited a while and a couple had a closer look, had a bit of a sniff and lick and decided, ‘this is all right,’ and then they were into it.”

“Molasses gets them every time,” Mrs Kurz laughed.

He now mixes the pellets and biochar in a bucket of water with a dash of molasses.

The product is believed to improve feed conversion, enhancing on-farm productivity.

“When this very porous substance is in a cow’s gut ... it allows more efficient digestion of the food that’s going through the cow’s fermentation processes,” Mrs Dawson said.

“So it’s making more meat and less methane, because methane is energy emitted, whereas if the bacteria is able to consume that, then it’s producing more energy and more animal.”

Camera Icon Upper Capel farmer Bernie Kurz has been trialling feeding cattle biochar to reduce methane emissions.

While anecdotal, he believes the biochar has had a significant impact on his stock and reduced the need for fertiliser on-farm.

“I certainly get a feeling that the cattle are healthier,” he said.

We’re growing better steers, and the steers are finishing better with heavier weights.

The pair — who buy a truckload of biochar a year — believe more farmers should give it a go, saying it is not an expensive or laborious process.

“For farmers supplementary feeding in autumn they’ve already got the work of feeding out the hay, they could be feeding out the biochar without adding to their workload at all,” Mr Kurz said.

Mrs Kurz said feeding cattle biochar had been commonplace in Europe and with the industry setting net-zero targets by 2030 and the Federal Government committing to the same by 2050, there should be more funding directed to it as a potential solution.

It is produced from a waste product and if it can be produced through the pyrolytic process where there’s very little co2 in the making of it, that’s the kind of circular thing you want to be getting going.

“I think the Government should really be behind this, it’s something they could implement straight away.”