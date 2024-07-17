The WA Government and the State’s trucking industry will work together to address concerns around new controversial road train signage rules, following a “constructive” meeting with peak bodies. The July 12 meeting came after the WA trucking industry expressed anger and confusion over new signage laws which came into effect on July 1. According to the rules, road trains will need to display signs that show the length of the vehicle in metres, and how many car lengths it equates to. These signs will replace the standard long vehicle sign attached to the back of haulage trailers. Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of WA president Darran Bairstow said the rules, which “came as a surprise” to the industry, would prove to be too costly for transport companies and would not help improve road safety. “The LRTAWA supports initiatives that improve road safety, but I am sceptical about the safety benefits of this change when a motorist is expected to comprehend a message eight centimetres high on the back of truck that is travelling at 100 kilometres per hour.” A WA Government spokesperson said the Government and trucking industry will work “closely together” over the coming months to identify and address issues with the signage changes. “The State Government remains committed to working with the heavy vehicle industry to improve safety on our roads, including any measures that assist drivers with safely overtaking or interacting with heavy vehicles,” they said. Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA CEO Jan Cooper said the meeting was “constructive”. “While our preference is to have the change rolled back entirely, we did agree to set up a steering committee that would look at some of the challenges the change as presented.” Ms Cooper said the committee would be made up of industry peak bodies such as the LRTAWA, the Western Roads Federation and the Transport Workers’ Union. She said government representatives would also be a part of the committee. Ms Cooper said LRTAWA was happy to be working with the Government going forward. “I think there was acknowledgement that communication leading up to the announcement could have been better, but we are happy to put that to one side and move forward and constructively participate in the steering committee.”