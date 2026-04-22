We always love seeing life on the farm and beyond through our readers’ eyes. You can send your snaps — the funny, the special, the unusual, the interesting — to countryman@wanews.com.au (and don’t forget to say where you captured the picture) or message them to us on our Facebook page. Boyup Brook farmer Ben Creek sent through this snap of burning stubble on his beef and sheep farm. “A huge amount of material (as it wasn’t harvested due to 100 per cent hail damage last November) mixed with green regrowth from the 60mm we had a few weeks ago,” he said. “The photo doesn’t do it justice — it was huge.” Jayden Ralph — who works at Bell Shearing in Albany — competed in the intermediate section of the Williams Gateway Expo sheep show. He feigned an injury during competition and when his partner Jasmin Chamberlain came to his aid, he proposed in front of the crowd, and she said ‘yes’! The couple plan to have a woolshed wedding. Farmer Fritz Bolten from Oasis Farms in Kununurra said he had some fun digging out a Dutchman. “Had a new Dutch guy turn up to work, he had the day off and wanted to explore Black Rock and Middle Springs waterfalls,” he said. “Track entry says ‘high clearance 4WD only’ and I told him to take the farm LandCruiser, but he decided to take his GL Mercedes instead.” Mr Bolten said the air suspension failed and they spent the morning retrieving it. “He owned his stuff up and got on with it — there was lots of digging and manoeuvres to get it on the trailer,” he said. “Ended up being a fun and great experience. One happy, but tired Dutch guy!“ Walter Dixon said he captured this machinery moment at his friend’s farm, Werinda Downs in East Broomehill. “I saw the Chamberlain 9G and Case 340 parked together on a visit and took the opportunity for a photo of old and new together,” he said. “The Chamberlain 9G still earns its keep — though only on a field bin these days. “Of course, the oldest example in the picture is myself, as a “1951 model.” Further afield, Andrew Walter from Victoria has gone viral in the Planting the Crop Facebook group with his funny take on how to “be Australian”. “Our mate Albo said that every little bit counts when it comes to reducing fuel usage and being more Australian . . . he said reduce unnecessary weight, can’t do much about the gut in a hurry but I’ve left the clothes in the ute so that should help,” he said. “Rather than keeping the tractor fridge stocked with beers I’m just getting the kids to run them out to me as needed. “Luckily have got three kids, so with all of them on the go they are nearly keeping up.”