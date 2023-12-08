West Australian John Deere agricultural machinery dealer AFGRI Equipment joined the Western Force rugby team at its first “open clinic for kids” event — Force of the Fields Festival — held in Albany. The event, held on November 21 at Retravision Stadium in Centennial Park, came after a successful similar event held in Narrogin last year, and was part of the company’s ongoing commitment to local communities, in which it continually invests in excess of $1 million. AFGRI Equipment, which has dealerships across the State, including Albany, is the official regional Rugby Partner of the Western Force — owned by mining magnate and billionaire Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest. Ms Kingstone said spots for the event were capped at 120 registrations, and the event was well supported by the community, where there were “opportunities for signatures and selfies”. The Western Force “kicked off their regional visit with a rugby clinic with the students at Albany Primary School”, it posted on social media.“We were indulged by the incredible hospitality shown by the team at AFGRI’s Albany branch and given a tour of their workshop. Ms Kingstone said rugby fans were able to learn some basic skills off some of the Western Force players, including “new signing (outside back) Harry Potter and Argentina representative (prop) Santiago Medrano, plus homegrown WA talents (back rower) Carlo Tizzano and (prop) Marley Pearce”. Other players that attended were Kauri Tipenegrace, (hooker) Tom Horton, (prop) Angus Wagner, (inside back) Nikolai Foliaki, and Justin Landman. They were accompanied by Western Force staff Huw Lock, Ashleigh Zinko and Amy Naughton. AFGRI staff lead by chief executive Wessel Oosthuizen, general manager sales and marketing Jacques Coetzee, general manager dealer development Graeme Henderson, Ms Kingstone and Albany branch manager Max Kerkmans also attended. Ms Kingstone said the reason behind AFGRI Equipment’s partnership with the Western Force was teamwork, community building, excellence and dedication, cross-cultural engagement and sustainability and resilience.