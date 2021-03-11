The Norrish family, of the Kojonup-based Angenup Merino and Poll Merino stud, set the benchmark at Wagin Woolorama’s WA Australian Sheep Show.

They won the supreme exhibit award after claiming two grand champion titles and topping all that off with a victory in the Countryman Cup pairs competition.

The show, held from Friday-Saturday, had 210 entries, similar to past numbers.

It was the best-ever performance of the Angenup stud, led by studmaster Rod Norrish, winning both grand champion titles for the Merino ram and Poll Merino ram competitions.

The double win was a first for the stud, topped off with the supreme sash for their four-tooth medium wool Merino ram, Angenup 12 — an effort 40 years in the making.

“We first competed at Woolorama in 1981, winning the small breeders award,” Mr Norrish said.

“This is our last Woolorama, mostly because of the workload on our family, so we are pleased to go out with a win.

“Our horned ram (Angenup 12) was the best we’ve ever bred.

“His grandsire was supreme at Wagin in 2009.”

Camera Icon With the grand champion Poll Merino ram of the show, exhibited by the Angenup stud, was Lachy Norrish, of Kojonup, and Elders WA stud stock manager Tim Spicer. Credit: Countryman

During the supreme judging, Angenup 4 was judged against Angenup’s grand champion Poll Merino ram, Angenup B2-30.

Camera Icon With the grand champion Poll Merino ewe, exhibited by the Mackin family, of Kamballie stud, in Tammin, was Elders stud stock agent Kevin Broad, and Curtis Mackin, of Tammin. Credit: Countryman

Also in the supreme line-up was the grand champion Poll Merino ewe, exhibited by the Mackin family, of Kamballie stud, Tammin, and grand champion Merino ewe, exhibited by the Dewar family, of Woodyarrup stud, Broomehill.

When announcing the supreme winner, judge Mitchell Crosby said the Angenup Merino ram had lustrous and crimpy wool that was soft and white and the ram had a “sirey” muzzle.

“He is good on his feet and has a deep barrelled carcase,” he said.

Angenup 12 started its run to the top winning the medium wool ram — four-tooth or over class, with 10 entries. After winning the champion medium wool Merino ram sash, Angenup 4 was judged in the five-ram line-up for the grand champion Merino ram prize.

Camera Icon Wililoo stud co-principals Rick and Tegan Wise, of Katanning, with their children Lydia, 3, and Eva, 1, and stud co-principal Clint Wise, exhibited their multi winning ram that won the reserve grand champion Merino ram sash, the champion two-tooth ram award and champion fine-medium wool Merino two tooth ram prize. Credit: Countryman

It went up against some top contenders including the champion two-tooth ram, exhibited by the Wise family, of Wililoo stud in Katanning.

After wining the earlier fine-medium wool class and judged two-tooth champion ram, against eight entries, judge Philip Gooding said the Wililoo ram was massive in size, with long white stapled wool.

The Wililoo ram, sired by Wililoo Hector, was sashed reserve grand champion Merino ram of the show.

Meanwhile, Angenup B2-30, the Norrish family’s grand champion Poll Merino ram of the show, first won its medium wool Poll Merino class — four-tooth and over, against 17 other entries.

Mr Gooding said the ram was very deep-bodied with a massive “sirey” head for a Poll.

“He is a very correct animal for high rainfall challenges,” he said.

When stood against five other rams in the grand champion line-up, including the reserve champion medium wool Poll Merino ram, exhibited by the Button family of Manunda stud in Tammin, Angenup 10, was again given Mr Gooding’s nod of approval.

“His wool would go well in most environments,” he said.

The Manunda ram, which placed second to Angenup B2-30 in the earlier class judging, was sashed the reserve grand champion Poll Merino ram of the show.

The grand champion Poll Merino ewe award, won by the Mackin family, was for their strong Poll Merino ewe entry, which Mr Gooding said was a very correct ewe with a deep body and white wool.

Camera Icon With the grand champion Merino ewe of the show, exhibited by the Woodyarrup stud, was Woodyarrup stud principal Craig Dewar, of Broomehill, Lachlan Dewar, of Broomehill, and Elders Great Southern wool agent Travis King. Credit: Countryman

The Dewar family, of Woodyarrup stud at Broomehill, made a comeback to the Woolorama judging ring with their four-tooth strong wool Merino ewe, judged the winning grand champion Merino ewe of the show.

Mr Gooding said the ewe had elite wool on a body that showed constitution and was fault-free.

Camera Icon With the winning Countryman Cup pair of one ram and one ewe, exhibited by the Angenup stud, was Tennille and Paul Norrish, Rod Norrish and Lachy Norrish, all of the Angenup stud, in Kojonup. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

Angneup continued their successful show with a win in the open classes, including the Countryman Cup pairs competition, one ram and one ewe, on Saturday.

The three judges, Mr Gooding, Mr Crosby and Neil Jackson, had 14 entries on which to deliberate.

Mr Crosby said the Angenup pair, that included the supreme exhibit, were very even with good wool cut. “It was very close with the pair from Woodyarrup in second place,” he said.

The Countryman Cup winners are eligible to attend the National Wool and Sheep Show at Bendigo, and Mr Norrish said he would consider Angenup’s attendance.

In other open classes, Angenup won the H. Biggin Memorial Trophy with a group of two rams and two ewes against four entries.

The Woolorama Cup, with a group of three Poll Merino rams, was won by the Wooydarrup stud.

The Mullans family, Eastville Park stud in Wickepin, won the TR Murdoch Cup, with its group of three Poll Merino rams, and Angenup won the Nutrien Trophy with a group of three Merino ewes.