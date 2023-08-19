Cowboy hats, western shirts and boot cut jeans will soon be added to the growing list of locally influenced stock on hand at the Kader Boot Co.

Company owner and managing director Kara Lauder said after the business relocated from Paraburdoo to Bridgetown in December 2021, it provided the opportunity to expand the apparel product range on offer due to the much larger store.

The new location also provided thousands more customers within a 300km radius than previously experienced which has seen sales pick up.

Camera Icon Kader Boot Co owner Kara Lauder with her product range on display at the Mingenew Midwest Expo. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

“Paraburdoo was a fantastic spot but it was also very seasonal — Bridgetown is a great tourist town with people passing through all year,” she said.

“Here, we are able to have a larger store, which means we can make things and expand the range.

“Aside from our handmade boots we are branching into jeans, western shirts and cowboy hats.”

The business has already added some denim jackets and buffalo leather belts to its product range, and Ms Lauder’s partner, Nathan Haagensen, has begun making cow hide furniture, which was on display at the Mingenew Midwest Expo.

“The cow hide furniture will be available in the store,” she said.

“We are hoping to have the new apparel products available by Wagin Woolorama next year.

“The hats will come in common colours with bands that match up with the boot styles.”

The Bridgetown store is also set to get a maker over, Ms lauder said, with the front to be completed in the same fashion as the portable field day display which appears like an old wild west store with timber panels, a veranda and posts.

Kader Boot Co started in Paraburdoo in 2016 and has been an “over night success” with Ms Lauder’s locally influenced designs from Australian wildlife and unique Pilbara environment selling into all parts of Australia and overseas.

Ms Lauder has been nominated as a finalist for her fashion flare in next week’s Ausmumprenuer Awards — Fashion category — held in Sydney on August 22-24.

She will be up against 15 other nominees in the category.

“It’s my third time being a finalist for Ausmumpreneur, I came third for the Fashion award in 2020,” Ms Lauder said.

“A lot of very inspiring women are finalists in the awards each year so it’s an honour to be up there with them all.”

While her designs are developed in Bridgetown now, the boots are handmade in Mexico using genuine United States cowhide leather.

Ms Lauder said it took 72 people to make one pair of boots, in a process that involved 180 steps.

Camera Icon Kader Boot Co owner Kara Lauder. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

Ms Lauder said one of the first opportunities the business had to promote the brand after opening was via the WA College of Agriculture — Cunderdin.

“They approached us to see if we would sponsor the valedictorian with a pair of boots,” she said.

“Over the years it has become a coveted prize to win a pair of $380 boots.

“We now have a new concept of a discount code for parents and staff to purchase a pair and we donate $5 back to the school for every pair of boot sold.”

She said the partnership with the college has been successful and it was “great to see kids wanting to wear our boots”.