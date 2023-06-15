A leadership program first founded more than 20 years ago has been revived in WA, with dozens of communities taking part and participants’ ideas, businesses and confidence already blooming.

The Community Builders Program was first rolled out in WA in the 1990s under the leadership of Agriculture Minister Monty House, who was inspired to bring the initiative to country towns in WA.

The initial WA rendition was inspired by a similar program in rural Nebraska, which a group of WA small town residents saw on a study tour in the late 1990s, recognising the value of a local version.

More than 200 people from more than 50 communities took part in the six-month program during its inaugural existence in WA, with major regional and community projects inspired by the initiative.

Now, two decades on since the last time the program was held in WA, it is back in action.

Behind the revival is Rural Aid, CBH Group, and Peter Kenyon, a Perth-based changemaker who runs his own business called the Bank of IDEAS, and who was involved in designing the original program.

Mr Kenyon said the program had been “enthusiastically embraced” by regional communities, who understood the importance of a targeted, grassroots program to identify and achieve their goals.

“It is about trying to inspire people and stop them talking down, and get them to talk up,” he said.

“Twenty years on, the concept of the plan is still so relevant . . . you could say it’s even more important now, with many small towns struggling.

“We want to show people what is possible.”

Last year, 41 participants from 11 communities in the Wheatbelt took part in the program, with seven of those towns now working on community action plans to make their dreams a reality.

Communities taking part this year include Wagin, Darkan, Dumbleyung, Cuballing, Popanyinning, Narrogin, Yealering Lakes, Corrigin, Kulin and Pingelly.

The program will this year expand to North Midlands, Mullewa, Three Springs and surrounding areas this year, with what is called a “cluster muster” starting on June 21.

The Kulin Bush Races was one of the major events or community drawcards to come out of the first iteration of the program, with the sold-out event now one of the biggest in regional WA.

Darkan local Karen Harrington said the program played a big part in the local community’s decision and confidence to buy the local pub, with plans well under way to renovate and reopen it soon.

Kelly Bruins was also among the Darkan group that took part last year. As a new entrant to the community, she found it an ideal way to network and make connections and bring an outsider’s perspective to the brainstorming of how the community could improve.

Darkan locals consulted widely with those living in town, and are now in the midst of creating a community action plan to move forward with ideas raised and agreed upon.

“The program has brought together the community, and acted as a conduit for revitalising conversations, bringing people together, and sharing thoughts,” Ms Bruins said.

The six-month program aims to identify, encourage and empower local residents to become more involved in building their community and its local economy.

There are three stages to the program, kicking off with six, one-day “cluster muster” workshops rotating across participating communities, before the creation of community action plans and a transition into the action stage.

It works by encouraging “clusters” of communities in a relatively close geographical area, with each participating community represented by two to six people.

Members of each community come together for monthly “cluster muster” days to enable shared learning and discussion about community challenges, opportunities and options.

The hope is that the people taking part — “community champions,” as Mr Kenyon calls them — will identify their town’s economic and social needs with the goal of making sure they are met.

Wagin resident Wendy Pietre said the community had gained “so much” from the program.

“I see everything differently now — in my own town as well as in other rural towns,” she said.

“It has lifted my sights to see new possibilities. That alone has helped us rise above the mental strain of the last few years. Then the energy we bring to discussions of ideas and decisions to implement them changes everything for the better.”

Rural Aid surveyed participants after last year’s program, which determined that 96 per cent felt they gained information, leadership skills and tools to manage change in their communities.

Rural Aid community programs coordinator Jen Curnow-Trotter said the program provided the perfect opportunity for community members to pause from their busy, day-to-day lives.

“It is so important to take the time to pause and reflect, and to sit down with other people whose communities are going through the same challenges, to put in place really good networks,” she said.

“It has been such a joy to watch participants together, you have people that are discovering new friendships, relationships, and getting some really practical tools to use in their day-to-day lives.

“We hope this program can be put in place across rural Australia.”

Those interested in participating in the cluster muster in Three Springs on June 21 should contact Shire of Perenjori deputy president Jude Sutherland on 0429 64 506.