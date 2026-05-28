The founder of a Kimberley-based clothing label says the huge uptake in female station hands is driving the need for better women’s workwear. Isabella Thrupp works as a station manager in the Kimberley at Pardoo Wagyu’s Leopold Downs. She found female station hands often ended up wearing men’s jeans, as women’s styles tended to be more fashion over function. In response, Ms Thrupp launched womens’ workwear brand Prinking in Pindan, with her first release of 150 pairs of jeans selling out rapidly. She was awarded the 2025 WA AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award winner at a gala event in Perth last year, then also came national runner-up. One year on from that milestone, Ms Thrupp said the business now produced more than 1500 pairs that were in demand nationally, with each release often selling out within 24 hours. “We’ve probably almost tripled what we were doing before the AgriFutures Award, so it’s just constant orders now,” she said. The rise in demand for women’s jeans for station work is coinciding with more women working on the land. Ms Thrupp said she had observed significantly more women applying for station jobs than men. “It wasn’t really that long ago that it was majority men, but I probably have about a 70 to 30 per cent split of applications being women over men now,” she said. She said applications come from both overseas and locally, and many had little station experience but wanted to build a future in agriculture. Ms Thrupp said women previously entered station life mostly thinking of it as a short-term experience before heading back to the city, and it had become a core focus for herself and other women to show there were long-term prospects in remote areas. She believed many women assumed the end game was being a pastoralist’s wife on the homestead doing the child-minding. “There’s so many pathways now,” Ms Thrupp said. “Now, you can come up as a ringer, but then decide you want to stay in the industry, and you can move into things like aviation, livestock data management, administration, hospitality, photography and entrepreneurship.” Ms Thrupp’s own role on Leopold Downs Station includes not just station work, but managing cattle data, administration and homestead operations, while also photographing the station’s content and managing the station’s social media along with that of Prinking in Pindan. The women working alongside her at Leopold Downs are also the first to trial new releases. She said the authenticity helped her build a loyal following. “They put the clothing through its paces in some of the toughest conditions in the country,” she said. Ms Thrupp said winning the WA Rural Women’s Award helped open doors to new industry networks and opportunities such as her current transition towards Australian manufacturing, after having secured local production partnerships. Ms Thrupp said her partner, Jacob, helps behind the scenes, pitching in to pack orders, as they both continue to manage the station.