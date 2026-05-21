Contemporary artist Anna-Louise Richardson says her multigenerational family farm is integral to her practice, where nature and animals inspire and space allows her creativity to flourish. Raised on a beef cattle farm in the Peel region, on Bindjareb Nyoongar country, Richardson’s family ran 500 head of Murray Greys, along with a big mob of sheep. “I have really fond memories of shearing time and cutting hay,” she said. “Mostly because of the biscuits at smoko, and definitely not because we had to go under the floor of the shearing shed to move the sheep.” Today, Richardson works in an art studio she built on the farm with her artist husband, Abdul-Rahman Abdullah, and they live with their three children in the old farmhouse. Her big sister also lives on and operates the farm. Richardson said she supports her sister with decision-making and seasonal jobs in between her work as an artist. Richardson said stories drawn from her experiences of the land, animals and nature have always been interwoven within her work. “One thing all farms have is space, and having the room to breathe, to raise a family, make art and to live among so much nature is absolutely vital to my creative output,” she said. “Being on the farm is integral to my practice, so I get the best of both worlds,” Richardson is represented by online contemporary Australian art platform Aster + Asha, that offers an innovative solution for those living in rural areas who want to view and collect art but cannot attend physical exhibitions in metropolitan areas. For Richardson, being represented virtually means the tyranny of distance and isolation that many regional artists face is no barrier to accessing exposure and sales as a professional artist. However, the digital will become physical this week, as Richardson’s show Bird Years takes flight in Perth at a gallery inside Lawson’s Flats, from May 22 to August 22. The exhibition will bring together works from the last eight years. Richardson’s previous works have investigated rural Australian identity, depicting farm animals such as horses, alpacas, cattle and sheep, her latest works look to hawks, owls, swallows, eagles, magpies and other feathered creatures. Working primarily with charcoal and graphite on cement fibreboard, Richardson’s drawings blend realism with stylised elements, such as enlarged scale, flattened perspectives, and cut-out shapes to heighten the emotional impact of familiar animals. “I think birds are especially fascinating as they live in an aspirational space, and can connect us to different ideas, a sense of spirituality and otherworldliness in ways that terrestrial animals don’t necessarily seem to,” she said. Richardson said her early interest in art came from her mother, a former veterinarian-turned-farmer, who developed an art practice and also designed furniture by the time Richardson was in high school. “Watching her creative pathway inspired me, and I knew from quite early on that I wanted to study art.” As the family farm was just outside the metro area, Richardson said they lived “dual rural and urban lives”, which allowed her the opportunity to have a creative education at Waldorf School, study design at TAFE, and attend art school at Curtin University. However, Richardson said that artists living away from city centres still faced barriers to their career development, despite galleries and organisations having remits to support regional practice. “Distance and cost (exacerbated by that distance) are key barriers, being away from those busy centres where networking and peer-to-peer encounters that lead to the next opportunity occur,” she said. “I think there is room for better access and equity for regional artists.” Those near Port Hedland can also view Richardson’s touring collection The Good, at Courthouse Gallery + Studio, until June 19, in partnership with Art on the Move, a WA organisation dedicated to touring art throughout the regions.