One of WA’s most beloved agriculture shows — the McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo — has been cancelled next year, but organisers have vowed it will return bigger and better in 2026. The Expo board made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday, saying the decision followed “a review of this year’s event and feedback from exhibitors and attendees”. “We must ensure that Expo remains relevant as a regionally significant event for Mingenew, the Mid West region and the agricultural industry,” the statement read. “The role of the board is to ensure the organisation’s main activity — Expo — is delivering its purpose, working towards its vision and financially sound. “The board has decided to spend 2025 working on Expo’s strategic direction to ensure its relevance, longevity and success, and to do this, will see the event return in 2026.” The annual event is run by a not-for-profit organisation and managed by a volunteer board, providing an important fundraiser for local clubs in the small farming community. It has been running for the past four decades and is a calendar highlight for the State’s agricultural community, attracting regional and metropolitan visitors. Organisers said this would still be the case. “Over the next 12 months the board will be working closely with staff, corporate partners, exhibitors, key stakeholders and the community,” the statement said. “We intend to plan an event that has a clear place within the Mid West events calendar, that will deliver greater attendance numbers, value and relevance for exhibitors and visitors, and most of all, be fun and showcase the Mid West region.”