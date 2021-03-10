Poll Dorset polls most votes at Wagin Woolorama

A young Poll Dorset ewe won top spot in this year’s Wagin Woolorama interbreed competition, much to the delight of the long-standing Narrogin-based stud.

Claire and Tim Shephard were on hand to accept the accolade after the ewe was named the Supreme Champion British and Australasian sheep.

The ewe stood side-by-side with a White Suffolk ram from York-based Sasimwa at the end of the day-long British and Australasian sheep competition.

The ewe, born in May 2020, was one of the younger ewes in the competition.

Earlier that day, the ewe which was naturally bred and sired by Palana170, won the Champion Poll Dorset Ewe class before being named Supreme Champion Ewe.

It faced off against the Supreme Champion Ram, which won Champion White Suffolk Ram earlier in the day. Mr and Mrs Shephard accepted the award — their first overall win of the B&A section — with their children, Jack, 13, Kate, 9, and Maddi, 11.

“We were extremely happy,” Mr Shepherd said.

“I haven’t won the interbreed before, so we are very happy with the result.

“She is a good, upstanding ewe with plenty of muscling.”

Camera Icon Sasimwa Poll Dorset principals Glen and Kay Cole with their granddaughters Madison and Taylar Cole, both 14, with the Supreme Champion Ram. Credit: Countryman

The win marked a welcome comeback to the show scene, with the Shepherds not displaying sheep at the Woolorama since 2019.

Mr Shepherd said the well-muscled ewe was extremely correct and had excellent width.

A long-standing family stud, Leween was started in 1978 and is a shared business between the Shepherd family.

“I was happy with our ewes, they were all pretty good in my opinion, so it is nice when someone else agrees,” Mr Shepherd said.

“I want to thank everyone, all of the stewards and judges and everyone that competes.”

A big driver of the Shepherds’ attendance at the show was to give their children the chance to experience showing sheep.

“It is a good thing for the kids; it gives them some responsibility,” Mr Shepherd said.

“It is a good environment to catch up with people and the kids show a real interest in it.”

British and Australasian Breeds

Supreme Champion B&A Sheep: Leween (Poll Dorset)

Supreme Champion Ram:

Sasima (White Suffolk)

Supreme Champion Ewe:

Leween (Poll Dorset)

Junior Handling — Batt Family Award: Kadee Taylor

Champion Suffolk Ram: Sasimwa

Champion Ille de France Ram: Goldenoves

Champion Texel Ram: Jim Jam

Champion Poll Dorset Ram: Shirlee Downs

Champion White Suffolk Ram: Sasimwa

Champion Corriedale Ram: Inlet Views

Champion Prime SAMM Ram: Shirlee Downs

Pair of Rams Showing Milk Teeth — Suffolk: Collegian

Champion Suffolk Group: Kalinda

Champion Poll Dorset Ewe: Leween

Poll Dorset Ram Under 1: Lakeside Park

Poll Dorset Ewe Over 1: WA College of Agriculture — Cunderdin

Poll Dorset Ewe Under 1:

Shirlee Downs

Champion Group of Three Ewes: Kalinda

Champion Two rams and Two Ewes: Kalinda