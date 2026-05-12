Social photos from Kimberley Rural Ladies Day 2026

Community, country connection and cocktails were on offer among the gum trees at the annual Kimberley Rural Ladies Day, when about 160 women celebrated the start of the northern season. The event is a highlight of the social calendar in the Kimberley region, and this year’s event was held at Fitzroy River Lodge on May 2 with a cowgirl theme. A panel talk was chaired by Isabella Thrupp, the 2025 Western Australia AgriFutures rural women’s award winner for her women’s workwear label, Prinking in Pindan. On the panel a head stockwoman, a nurse, and a helicopter pilot spoke about work and life as women in the Kimberley. Fitzroy Lodge served a three-course meal and attendees bid on local wares in a silent auction. Event organiser Anna Phillips is a station manager for Yougawalla Pastoral Company at Bulka Station, where she is raising her two young children. Ms Phillips has been on board as an organiser since 2019 and said on the day, they welcomed women from all walks of life. “We had station hands, teachers, nurses . . . people from all industries,” she said. “Many people arrive to work on a station then feel like when the contract is up, they need to leave, so this was a chance for women to gain inspiration and meet other women who had stayed on, and discover the options of other things to explore in the Kimberley.”