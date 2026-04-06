Looking for something different to keep the kids amused? Feeling like you need a break from the farm (the sheep stopped laughing at your jokes?) It’s your lucky day. Countryman have handpicked the best community get-togethers happening across the state this autumn. Farming can be isolating at times but these social events are just the ticket to take five from the farm, and meet others working the land — ideally, with a cold beer in hand. Elders Williams Campdraft You’ll love watching the skill and outstanding horsemanship and stock‑handling skills of the riders and their horses as they round up cattle in shows at this infamous weekend. It’s an event packed with wholesome competition, country hospitality, great food and market stalls, with a big Saturday evening cook-up hosted by the Williams Netball Club and The Taylor’s Kitchen. It’s an exciting year for the Campdraft as well, with a new viewing area, making it easier than ever to cheer on the riders. Bring your own camping gear. Held April 18 and 19, Williams Campdraft Grounds, Williams. Find out more at the Campdraft Facebook page. Fairbridge FestivalFairbridge Village is going to have the hills come alive out in Pinjarra. Expect folk, world, roots, blues and Celtic music at this live music festival, as well as a community bluegrass jam, children’s music playtime with Woody’s World and acts spanning jazz, Latin rhythms and indie sounds. There are also arts, crafts and cultural showcases, family workshops and dance performances to keep the whole crew engaged throughout the three‑day event. Camping is available onsite. April 19, Fairbridge Village near Pinjarra, tickets available online through fairbridgefestival.com.au. Pingelly Heritage Festival If you’re a history buff you can’t go wrong here, with heritage and architecture walking tours through old town sites and historic buildings, a chance to have a squiz at vintage machinery and classic cars, and try your hand at craft workshops. Expect family‑friendly activities and local markets too, and there’s a Heritage Ball event at the Grand Ballroom if you want to get the glad-rags on. April 18- 19, Pingelly. Book event camping, ball tickets and walks at pingellyheritagefestival.com.au. Southern Forests & Valleys Heritage Festival Explore charming towns like Nannup, Bridgetown, Boyup Brook, Walpole and Pemberton for free — soak up some local history and culture with heritage walks, historic tours, window displays, oral history podcasts and storytelling sessions. Or join the Classic Car Show & Parade in Bridgetown as classic vehicles gather at River Park and then cruise through town before parking up for a display. Best of all it’s all free. Meet locals and discover stories you won’t find in a guidebook. Held between April 18 and 26 at various towns, find out more at southernforestsandvalleys.com. Gidgegannup Small Farm Field DayHead out past the hills and roll up your sleeves for a hands-on day learning about small-scale farming and sustainable living. Animal displays, fencing demonstrations, produce growing and soil-care workshops are offered along with honey and olive oil tastings and sales from local wineries and distilleries. Wash down the wine and olives with live music and more fare from food trucks. Bring the kids as it’s a relaxed, family-friendly day out with something for the whole crew. May 24, Gidgegannup Showgrounds, more info at gidgegannup.info/small-farm-field-day.