For the first time in more than two decades the Beverley Air Show returned to WA skies, captivating thousands of people with a range of displays. It was a huge boost for the Shire of Beverley community, with more than 7000 people attending and pilots flying from across the State to display their aircraft. Touring aerobatic pilot Paul Bennet gave some daring displays, and the program also showcased vintage aircraft, fire-bombing demonstrations, and the chance to step inside a Royal Flying Doctor Service aircraft. Dunn Aviation also had one of its bright yellow crop dusters on display, giving visitors a close-up look at the agricultural aircraft used across WA farms. Robyn Collier and Terry Brown travelled with two busloads of Swan Care retirement village residents for their first visit. Peter Martinovich and his son Phil flew in from Jandakot in their Red Tail aircraft, which they built together in a labour of love. Gordon Johansen from Perth, who often took his grandkids up in his plane, flew down from Serpentine that morning. He said the trip took about 40 minutes but enjoyed the chance to take the plane further afield. Pilots from RAAF Base Pearce — Gemma Hobson, Davinder Roy, Rhys Williams and Rhyland Warrelan — showcased their Pilatus PC-21, one of the world’s most advanced pilot training aircraft. The RAAF team also delivered a display in the Hawk 127 fighter jet from the No.79 Squadron, with the extreme jet noise making more than a few people in the crowd jump.