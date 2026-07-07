Kojonup’s James ‘Jimmy’ Heggaton has been remembered as a cherished and tenacious member of the WA agriculture and Great Southern communities by family and friends in a heartfelt service. During a funeral service attended by hundreds last month, James, 30, was fondly remembered by his mother Liz Heggaton, and two sisters, Emma and Jess Heggaton for his “iconic” grin, cheeky personality, generosity, determination and “downright inappropriate” jokes. James was in the front seat of a Toyota HiLux ute on May 23, when the 24-year old male driver lost control of the wheel, rolling the vehicle. He sustained critical injuries and died at the scene. The other three occupants were taken to Kojonup Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Speaking at the service held at Evergreen Grazing, Liz said it was apparent from a young age James would make his way into the world of farming, evident by clinging to his father, Dr Craig Heggaton, and badgering him with constant questions. James became as involved as possible in farming operations and teaching himself skills such as welding, which he used to craft a variety of contraptions and sculptures. After a brief stint of studying engineering at the University of Western Australia, James was told he required more academic studies in order to follow a career with Evergreen Grazing and he headed off to complete studies at Marcus Oldham College in Geelong. The family owns Evergreen Grazing and Genstock Breeding Services, which James led after the death of his father Dr Craig Heggaton in July, 2024. His studies in Victoria set him up to expand and triple the family’s landholdings within eight years, and launch Great Southern Grain Handlers for last year’s harvest. Richard Avery, a mentor to James, said he was constantly curious and innovating business ideas for the farm with “unwavering confidence”. Mr Avery recalled how James was always pushing the boundaries on all things precision ag and constantly improving his landholdings to keep Evergreen Grazing as a top performer. Agronomist and mentor to James, Tim Trezise, said James was clear in his vision for the future of Evergreen Grazing, planning for a pathway to automation, robots and drones to achieve quality grain in the most efficient method possible. “He was setting up for practices people don’t even think aloud let alone do,” he said. “He was a leader . . . he was first to master growing faba beans in the high rainfall zone, and more recently we had a few sleepless nights over lentils.” Mr Trezise said he used James’ crops as the benchmark when comparing grain in the zone. He said James’ exception skill as a farmer was his ability to manage quality no matter the scale of planted crops. “There’s individual farmers that display different skills and are exceptional at certain things — Jimmy’s exceptional skill was scale,” Mr Trezise said. “Whether he put in a hundred hectares, or more than 10,000ha, it didn’t matter to him, it would all be done the same standard.” Liz said her son had been her “absolute rock, business partner, and best friend”, particularly since the death of her husband, and would always treasure the time she had with him. Emma said the last two years had not been easy for the family, who had been left reeling when Craig died in July 2024, but that James had stepped up in unimaginable ways to provide support. “He took the bull by the horns and achieved things that not many people in this State have achieved,” she said. “In many ways he channelled his dad’s philosophy of better to ask forgiveness than permission. Jimmy looked after us during what was one of the hardest periods of our lives, and I’m incredibly proud of the man he became. “Jimmy was a beautiful, kind-hearted soul who would do anything for the people he cared about. “The world feels a little hollow without him.”