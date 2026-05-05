Toodyay contractor Oscar Litchfield was installing a ringlock fence for a committee member when it was suggested he should play WA’s most infamous bushranger at one of the town’s largest events. The Moondyne Festival, held on May 3 along Toodyay’s main street, celebrated renowned scallywag and escapee Moondyne Joe and drew thousands to the town — many of whom were complete in pioneer dress. Mr Litchfield, along with a cast that included members of his gang, “floozies”, colonial policemen and members of the court, staged hold-ups in shops, arrests, public trials and daring escapes throughout the day. It was Mr Litchfield’s first time participating in the festival, but many others have been involved for years. The town crier was played by long-term participant Brian Rayner, who had been involved for 26 years. Mr Rayner has since left Toodyay and moved to Leeman, but returned again this year to be part of the production. He said the event was a huge boost for the town. “We as a town love it — we embrace it,” he said. Moondyne Festival co-ordinator Neville Hoypoy said it was a great turnout. The event was run by a small committee of seven volunteers and each festival took several months of planning. Mr Hoypoy scripted the performances himself and also came up with new ways for Moondyne Joe to escape from custody during the public trials. The event drew about 12,000 people to the town and stalls were typically booked out three months in advance, he said. The event also showcased a range of other skills and entertainment, including a blacksmith demonstration, wood chopping, line and dancing.