Well-travelled farmer shares tips from around the globe

Farmers, agronomists and members of WA’s grain industry came together on Tuesday to hear from innovative South Australian grower Tom Robinson.

He and his father Ashley were among the first to try the strip and disc system in their home State, after travelling overseas to attend conferences and look at farming systems.

Mr Robinson — a former South Australian No Till Farmers Association president — has since been the “go-to” farmer for those interested in such a system.

The Grains Research and Development Corporation Grower Forum was held in Mullewa and will be followed by a variety of forums in Katanning, York and Badgingarra later this month.

