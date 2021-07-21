Search
thewest.com.au

Well-travelled farmer shares tips from around the globe

The West Australian
GRDC west grower relations manager Rachel Asquith, Planfarm agronomist Nick McKenna, Shaun Earl of Independent Rural and Elders agronomist Nick Eyres.
Camera IconGRDC west grower relations manager Rachel Asquith, Planfarm agronomist Nick McKenna, Shaun Earl of Independent Rural and Elders agronomist Nick Eyres. Credit: Pictures: Justine Rowe

Farmers, agronomists and members of WA’s grain industry came together on Tuesday to hear from innovative South Australian grower Tom Robinson.

He and his father Ashley were among the first to try the strip and disc system in their home State, after travelling overseas to attend conferences and look at farming systems.

Mr Robinson — a former South Australian No Till Farmers Association president — has since been the “go-to” farmer for those interested in such a system.

The Grains Research and Development Corporation Grower Forum was held in Mullewa and will be followed by a variety of forums in Katanning, York and Badgingarra later this month.

wePlanfarm agronomist Nick McKenna, GRDC western region panel chair Darrin Lee and GRDC senior research manager — west Peter Bird.
Camera IconwePlanfarm agronomist Nick McKenna, GRDC western region panel chair Darrin Lee and GRDC senior research manager — west Peter Bird. Credit: JUSTINE ROWE/JUSTINE ROWE
Elders agronomist Nick Eyres and GRDC west grower relations manager Rachel Asquith.
Camera IconElders agronomist Nick Eyres and GRDC west grower relations manager Rachel Asquith.
GRDC west grower relations manager Rachel Asquith, Planfarm agronomist Nick McKenna, Shaun Earl of Independent Rural and Elders agronomist Nick Eyres.
Camera IconGRDC west grower relations manager Rachel Asquith, Planfarm agronomist Nick McKenna, Shaun Earl of Independent Rural and Elders agronomist Nick Eyres. Credit: Pictures: Justine Rowe
GRDC western panel chair Darrin Lee and Pindar farmer Andrew Thomas.
Camera IconGRDC western panel chair Darrin Lee and Pindar farmer Andrew Thomas.
GRDC west growers relations manager Jo Wheeler and Tardun grower David Tropiano.
Camera IconGRDC west growers relations manager Jo Wheeler and Tardun grower David Tropiano.
Great Northern Rural Services employee Madi George and Mingenew Irwin Group research and development manager Tiarna Kanny.
Camera IconGreat Northern Rural Services employee Madi George and Mingenew Irwin Group research and development manager Tiarna Kanny. Credit: Justine Rowe
RSM Geraldton business advisory director Trevor Lake, RSM Geraldton principal Kara Golding, ANZ assistant relationship manager Andrew Golding and Tardun grower Tony Tropiano.
Camera IconRSM Geraldton business advisory director Trevor Lake, RSM Geraldton principal Kara Golding, ANZ assistant relationship manager Andrew Golding and Tardun grower Tony Tropiano.

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails