The small but mighty committee behind the annual Williams Campdraft celebrated 25 years on the weekend, with riders travelling from near and far to compete. The event was due to run last month but was postponed after heavy rainfall was forecast, but entry numbers remained solid for the new date. The two-day competition was judged by Brandan Holland, Kojonup, and included junior, juvenile, ladies, novice and open events. Committee member Sarah Johnston said the event was made possible thanks to dedicated volunteers, many of which lived in areas from Kojonup to York. The event began in Mach 2001 and was founded by the late Jeanette Strickland. Ms Johnston said the committee aimed to fundraise for different charities each year and had previously donated to the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Ronald McDonald House, and St John WA. She praised the Shire of Williams, St John and the nearby producers who donated cattle to the event.