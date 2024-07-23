The Country Women’s Association of WA, in partnership with Kings Park, have released a red grevillea named ‘Woman of Spirit’ at its 100th State conference. The Women of Spirit grevillea, which is the first of four native plants to be released to the public, was chosen to honour the spirit of CWA women because of its water resilience in dry, rural climates, and its long-flowering season. Transhipment services Australia directer Ian Junk, and his wife Helen Junk, helped fund the collaboration between CWA of WA and the Kings Park Plant Development team. Mr Junk’s mother, Eleanor Junk, was a prominent member in both the Beacon and Chittering CWA branches. Mr Junk said CWA had helped his mother, who has since passed, through good times and bad. “They farmed out there for nearly 50 years, and struggled the whole time because it didn’t rain much,” he said. “But the one thing that helped Mum and every other women in Beacon was the CWA.” Mr Junk said his mum was known for her skills in hand-dying, and she would dye wool with the colours of natural plants she found around the bush. Notably, the grevillea was Eleanor’s favourite type of plant. The Woman of Spirit grevilleas will be planted in Beacon to honour Eleanor Junk and her contribution to CWA.