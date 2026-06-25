A Dutch-based autonomous electric tractor manufacturer is launching its sustainable tractors on the WA market after realising a demand for energy sovereignty across the country. EOX manufactures two products, the Pioneer and Frontier, which have been available on the European market for the last year. The EOX Pioneer is the only hydrogen tractor in the world with fuel cell technology in this power class, combining sustainable innovation with the power and performance needed for heavy professional work. It is fully electric with a battery pack of 150kWh or as a hydrogen tractor with a 50kWh battery pack and a 120kW hydrogen fuel cell. It offers fully emission-free drive, high performance without compromising on towing capacity, fast refuelling times compared to battery-electric alternatives, and a future-proof solution for agriculture, industry and infrastructure. The EOX Frontier is a fully autonomous work robot designed to perform heavy tasks independently. It has advanced sensors, smart software and a robust design. It can work efficiently without the need for a driver at all times which makes it ideal for modern agriculture, terrain management and other applications where reliability, precision and productivity are paramount. Both products can have a lifetime of 20,000 hours. Chief executive officer Hilbrand Kuiken said he had spent four years establishing demand on the Australian market and was ready to launch the machines in a trial-phase in WA. “We did our research and we saw that Australia has plenty of solar power, and farmers currently aren’t tapping into that for their heavy machine and usage,” he said. “We have a product that would be a great introduction for farmers to make them less dependent on diesel prices and reach energy sovereignty. “This technology could help farmers separate themselves from the volatile market.” Mr Kuiken said the trial-phase will have a heavy climate-testing focus. “How farming is done here, it’s a little bit different from what we are used to in Europe,” he said. “We’ll be looking at how aggressive the climate is here and what will it do to the machine. “We’re not starting from zero though as a lot of work has already been done in the last couple of years.” Mr Kuiken said he had received positive feedback to date, particularly due to the input cost savings as well as the sustainability factor. “The business case for farmers that they can actually save money with this solution is, I think, what makes the acceptance rate good,” he said. “The conversations are now about what actually needs to change in regards to farming practice to have this machine up and running.” Mr Kuiken said the next step was to continue having conversations with potential service partners and approach farmers to participate. “We can start moving very quickly now,” he said. “It’ll take a couple of months to put the trial together . . . we think it could be on the market a year later.” To express interest in the trials or for further questions contact Mr Kuiken at hilbrandkuiken@eoxtractors.com