Australian farmers are breathing a sigh of relief following the Federal Government’s decision to expand access to a key capital gains concession. The Prime Minister today confirmed the turnover threshold for the small business 50 per cent active asset capital gains tax concession will increase from $2 million to $10m, bringing the measure within reach of 99 per cent of farm businesses. By lifting the threshold, 8700 additional farm businesses have been brought into the system. National Farmers Federation president Hamish McIntyre said the change would deliver real, tangible benefits for farming families. “This is a meaningful result for farmers,” he said. “It provides greater confidence when making long-term decisions about their business and their future. “Farming is capital-intensive and often spans generations. These changes recognise that reality and ensure more farming families can access the support they need when transitioning assets, investing in productivity, or planning for succession.” This change was part of a suite of backdowns to Labor’s tax reforms Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers unveiled just four weeks after the Budget was released. The updated legislation is now before the Upper House, to be reviewed in a fortnight. The NFF worked with the Treasurer’s office for weeks to ensure Australia’s tax settings better reflected the scale and structure of modern agricultural businesses. “While there may be more work to do to ensure the full suite of reforms meets the needs of farmers, this is a strong step forward,” Mr McIntyre said. “The fact this measure will be progressed through current legislation is critical. It gives farmers certainty now and allows them to plan ahead with confidence.”