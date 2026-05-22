As catastrophic bushfires remain an increasing threat across WA, one sustainability educator is on a mission to help West Aussies build fire resistance into their gardens and farms. Forever Project founder and sustainability educator Chris Ferreira will teach visitors to the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day how to create a garden that can beat off a catastrophic bushfire, as well as delivering a talk, How To Create A Drought-Proof Firewise Farm. Gidgegannup itself was victim to one of the most devastating bushfires in recent WA history in 2021, when a fire raged from Wooroloo to Bullsbrook, burning more than than 10,000ha and destroying at least 86 houses after a season of reduced rainfall. Mr Ferreira said his approach was built around creating an “ember graveyard”. “About 80 per cent of homes lost in bushfires are destroyed by ember attack, not flames,” he said. “People picture a wall of fire, but embers can travel 30km ahead of a fire front in strong winds. “Those embers land in dead leaves, dry grass and tangled vegetation, and suddenly you’ve got spot fires around homes.” Mr Ferreira has been teaching about sustainable small farm management and landcare for nearly 30 years. He developed an interest in sustainability after growing up on a riding school property in Wellard, where he saw overgrazing damage the land. In recent years he has directed much of Forever Project’s focus to the firewise part of the business — a concept that stems from findings made during the royal commission into Victoria’s devastating Black Saturday bushfires, when investigators found homes surrounded by carefully designed, well-managed gardens were significantly more likely to survive. Mr Ferreira said his top principles for a firewise garden were low-flammability plants, wide gaps and paths between vegetation, concrete planters, and using ground materials that would not combust, such as gravel, stone, and recycled rubble. “Think of it a bit like a cross between a Zen garden and a xerophytic Californian landscape,” he said. Mr Ferreira and his team had spent the past two years rolling out Australia’s first firewise demonstration gardens — or “living classrooms” — across WA’s South West, with the assistance of matched government contributions. “We have 18 demonstration firewise gardens so far at places such as York Environment Centre, The Dunsborugh and Walcliffs fire stations, Mary’s Mount Primary School, and Rockingham General Hospital, where people can see the principles in action,” he said. Mr Ferreira said he hoped the City of Swan will allocate funding to do one there next. “We would love to see more local governments get in touch with us to create firewise gardens on council land, because these living classrooms are such an important way to educate the public,” he said. Mr Ferreira said he hoped governments would start to provide incentives for people to create firewise gardens at home, and also outlined the benefit for insurance companies. “Remember when insurance companies started to reduce premiums when you had deadlocks and bolts on your doors and windows, which meant you’re less likely to make a claim? Well, the same principle applies to a firewise garden: if you have one, you’re less likely to put in a damage claim for fire damage,” he said. Visitors to the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day will also get a chance to see some examples of firewise gardening and buy firewise plants at the Forever Project’s display. Mr Ferreira will have copies of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services’ firewise gardening booklet on hand, a free resource he said was “sensational”. Mr Ferreira will deliver talks in the Speakers’ Pavillion at 11am and 1.30pm, covering topics such as the top 10 firewise plants for your home and garden, how to create a drought-proof firewise farm, and how a firewise garden can slash your power bills. If you’d like to book a firewise gardening workshop or have the Forever team create a garden for your home or business, contact chris@theforeverproject.com.au.