Bronwyn Dunn was one of dozens of COVID Safety Marshals tasked with keeping the public in line at this year’s Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

In a baby pink jumper and a yellow vest, she took a “positive and friendly” approach to asking patrons to adhere to social distancing regulations across the two days.

The Northam woman said her tactic to approaching patrons was simple — “be really nice”, and “make sure you smile” when talking to people.

“No one told me to ‘go away’, which I think is because I say it so nicely,” she laughed.

“It is all about being positive and friendly. If you walk up to someone and tell them to space out in a gruff voice, they are not going to respond.”

The State Government requires one COVID Safety Marshal per 500 people attending any event with more than 2500 patrons.

For Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days, that meant more than 50 COVID Safety Marshals were on site across the two-day event.

Dowerin Events Management took the requirement in their stride, offering wages to volunteers groups to fill the roles.

Ms Dunn said she was delighted to put her hand up for two 10-hour shifts to raise money for the charity she founded nine years ago called Comfort Quilts for Cancer.

She spent the morning of the first day of Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days making sure visitors scanned in using the SafeWA app, before later positioning herself in the AKA Events Hire Good Food & Getaways Pavilion to make sure guests were appropriately spread out.

“We make quilts for people going through cancer treatment, and send them out for free,” Ms Dunn said.

“We have handed out 1850 quilts during the past nine years. So things like working at Dowerin, helps us fundraise money to make the quilts.”

It was her second time “working” at Dowerin, after first helping out in the kitchen in 2019.

About 10 of Ms Dunn’s quilting enthusiasts were on hand last week, completing four hour, six hour, or ten hour shifts totalling about 75 hours.

“We put our hand up again and our charity was asked to do the COVID marshalling,” she said.

“We have volunteers in different buildings and are trying to keep people safe. If you are not afraid to do hard work, this is a great way to fundraise.”

Ms Dunn said some patrons were “quite surprised” when she asked them to social distance, but everyone was “happy to do the right thing”.

WA has been living in relative normality while New South Wales battles a surge in the Delta COVID-19 variant in recent months.

But with the lowest vaccination rate of any state or territory, there was no place for complacency, Ms Dunn said.

“We almost forget about COVID over here because it is not affecting us as much,” she said.

“But even though we don’t have COVID in WA at the moment, we have to be careful.

“We don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow. There could have been a case at the field days, and that’s when my role becomes very important.”