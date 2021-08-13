Dowerin GWN7 Machinery arena to display top WA talent

The creatives of the regions will be celebrated and their wares showcased as part of a new arena at the upcoming Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

The brainchild of the board and local business owner Louise Hagboom, the Small Business Development Commission Start-Up Arena will provide a dedicated, collective space for sole-traders to exhibit their products.

It will add another element to the event’s lifestyle pavilion and assist small business owners from rural communities getting exposure.

Mrs Hagboom — who started her custom height rulers for children business back in 2017 — said the exposure that exhibiting at Field Days brought was very valuable.

“I know the benefit it brings for my business and I wanted to encourage more businesses like mine to exhibit at Field Days,” she said.

“These are the businesses that are behind the farms and agricultural industry, propping up farming families with a second income.

“I wanted to show people what else is out here — there’s heaps of creative people and little businesses.”

There is space for 18 exhibitors, with people coming from communities including Goomalling, Merredin, Dowerin, Kojonup and Bruce Rock.

Mrs Hagboom said there would be a range of products on show, from food and wellness to handcrafted ware.

The mother of three will be among those showcasing her business Measure My Tribe, through which she crafts and personalises rulers for families to use in their homes to measure their children’s height as they grow up.

The idea for the new arena was launched earlier this year at the We are Rural Women Day at the Dowerin Community Club.

“We had a really good response to it,” Mrs Hagboom said. “The way that we’ve structured it having them all together will really shine a light on the fact that there are all of these businesses out there.

“We hope it gives the lifestyle pavilion extra diversity and provides an extra incentive for people to go in and have a look.”

It is a concept Mrs Hagboom hoped to build on in coming years to further support local businesses and creatives through Field Days.

The Start-Up Arena will be located in the Small Business Development Commission Start-Up Arena, within the All Flags Lifestyle Pavilion, on both days of the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.