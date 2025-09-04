The Dowerin Machinery Field Days’ Ram Shed included more than 20 Merino and Poll Merino studs on display plus an additional showcase of terminal and maternal sheep breed studs. There were on-going shearing demonstrations throughout the two-day showcase on August 27-28 with professional shearer Tom Reed showing his skills in blade shearing. The Livestock Collective program manager Tiffany Davey presented commentary on both days of the shearing. “There was a steady crowd and it’s been amazing the amount of people who have come from Perth to experience agriculture and to see shearing for the first time,” she said. “I spoke about the difference between wool and meat sheep and how great Merino fleece is. “People loved feeling and smelling the fleece and asked questions on the shearing and sheep industry.” Also on hand at the Ram Shed was industry displays from Milne AgriGroup, Elanco, Australian Wool Innovation, and Heiniger Australia. Ram Shed marshall Brett Jones said the display of sheep at Dowerin was an integral part of the State’s Merino field day circuit, allowing stud and commercial breeders the opportunity to inspect top-end genetics in the one place. “The venue allows prospective ram buyers a “low pressure” opportunity to view new season’s genetics and to have a chat with the breeders and industry representatives,” he said. “The range of sheep on display represented a broad range of options, both Merino, terminal and maternal sheep breeds. “This was complemented by trade displays relevant to the wool and livestock industries.”