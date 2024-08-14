With a $1000 cash prize up for grabs, everyone was to keen to have a go at the Mingenew Midwest Expo’s annual Tractor Pull competition, but it was local legends from a nearby farm who took the glory home. AgWest Machinery sponsored this year’s competition, which saw eight teams of varying sizes and ages throw their hats in the ring on August 9 at 1:00pm. As part of the challenge, teams used a thick rope to haul a vintage Massey Harris tractor, which was manned by Mingenew local Rob McTaggart. Teams included Morawa Agricultural College students, who suffered some trips and falls, as well as local kids who joined forces with the police to get the tractor across the finish line as quickly as possible. In the end, however, it was the Viridis Ag team from The Grange farm who came out on top with a finishing time of around 10 seconds. The Grange is a cropping property located 60 kilometres south-east of Geraldton, and only 20 km from Dongara. When asked what will be done with the prize money, team spokesperson Thomas Fowy said he would find a “good project” for the crew to work on. “(An) out of work activity, something of the variety,” he said. Teammate Reece Grant also gave a shout out to a local business owner who goes by the name of “the muffin man”, and runs Dongara’s Poppies at the Park Cafe. Mr Grant credited the cafe for the team’s success, and said the nutrition from the local shop’s baked goods gave everyone the energy to win. “Everyone get down to his cafe,” he said. Mr Fowy said himself and his team had “thoroughly” enjoyed the Expo and everything it had to offer this year. “It was good,” he said. “Everyone enjoyed it, (and) enjoyed watching the sheep dog trials. Everyone got a fair few free goodies.”