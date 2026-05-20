Gidgegannup growers teach kids to plant seeds at Field Day

Plant the seeds of growing your own food in the minds of kids early, says Slow Food Movement’s Rosalba Velletri, who will show the next generation how to plant veggies at the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day. Rosalba Velletri says the Slow Food Movement is about good, clean and fair food, small and family farming, and protecting biodiversity and food culture. Ms Velletri and her husband, chef Vincenzo Velletri, produce homemade olive oil at Velletri Farm, Gidgegannup, as well as a variety of produce from olives to fruits and vegetables. The productive couple also operate Il Paiolo Catering — a renowned wood-fire catering company — and are also leaders of the Swan Valley, and are the leaders of the Eastern Regions Slow Food Convivium. They have been promoting slow food for more than 20 years, as part of a broader worldwide grassroots movement that began in Italy and is now in more than 150 countries. They aim to inspire people to take an interest in the food they eat and where it comes from and they organise long table events, taste workshops, cooking classes and conferences, and hope to soon introduce an education program to schools. They will be hoping to convey these principles at the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day, where they will be operating in the children’s activity area, showing children the steps a seed goes through to grow into a plant and become food. “We get the kids to do an activity where they recycle a part of an egg carton and fill it with soil, plant the seeds, water it, and take it home to nurture it,” Ms Velletri said. “On the day they will be planting for winter — seeds for broccoli, cabbage, and carrots.” Ms Velletri and her family have a long, Italian tradition of making food. The whole family pitches in to grow and harvest vegetables and olives on their property, and she has instilled in her own two kids the value of growing and cooking your own food, as well as purchasing from local producers and growers if you cannot grow your own. “I think it’s important to teach them from a young age. If they learnt how to grow food themselves, there’s a knock-on effect as they develop healthy eating habits,” she said. “For instance, instead of having chips in their lunch box, they’ve got an apple they grew on their own tree, so they’re actually excited to eat it. “Our neighbours will say something like, “oh we have takeaway night once a week,” but we have never done anything like that, we cook everything.” The Slow Food Movement began in 1986, after the opening of McDonald’s on the Spanish Steps in Rome. At the time, a group of friends saw the rise of the fast-food industry and the homogenisation of taste as a potential threat to traditional cuisine, agricultural practices and good food, and decided to start the Slow Food movement, developing activities and educational programs that recognise the strong connections between plate, environment and culture. Ms Velletri recognises that not everyone has the time or the land space to grow food but says it is just as valuable to buy food from trustworthy small producers. “You can buy your food from farmers markets, shows, or direct from producers you know that have a roadside or driveway stall or their own shopfront or online store,” she said. “We have a directory on our website called Snail of Approval — it’s a list of producers also that sell food fairly that you can contact to purchase food from.” Ms Velletri is trying to launch a Slow Food Movement education program in WA schools too, following similar programs in the Eastern States. Ms Velletri said the recent conflict and supply chain disruptions in the Middle East highlighted the fragility of our food systems, and it was more important than ever to explore ways to grow our own food, and support local growers. “The production of food, it’s so important. You know, we really had a bit of a wake-up call during the pandemic when everyone panicked and all the seeds disappeared from the shops,” she said. Ms Velletri and her husband have been involved in the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day for many years. In 2021 they operated a ‘food memory’ trail, an interactive display of food-related experiences tied to memories and for the past few years the Velltris have conducted a Slow Olive Festival. This year, the Slow Olive Festival is on hiatus, but there are hopes to return it in future.