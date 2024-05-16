Edith Cowan University will be holding a display at the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day on Sunday, May 26 in the hope of sparking an interest in studying horticulture at its Joondalup campus. ECU Professor Zora Singh is encouraging more young people to consider studying horticulture, and said there were plenty of interesting career paths in the industry. The ECU display will host an interactive experience for young and old which will demonstrate how to test the sweetness of oranges compared with lemons, and the crunchiness of apples. Professor Singh said there were 9800 postgraduate horticulture jobs advertised last year within Australia, with only 1000 new Australian-trained graduates ready to fill these roles. “There is a capacity-building gap,” he said. “For more than two decades, the horticultural industry has been the fastest-growing agricultural industry in Australia. “It is currently a $15.6 billion industry and is expected to be worth over $20b by 2030.” Professor Singh said while horticulture was the lower of the big three agricultural industries in terms of adding value to the Australian economy (with the grains industry No.1 and livestock and meat sitting in second place), it was the fastest-growing. Having worked in the horticultural industry since 1993, Professor Singh is a Foundation Professor of Horticultural Science in the School of Science with noteworthy expertise in production technology and post-harvest physiology of fresh horticultural produce. Professor Singh is in the middle of a research project investigating the control of fruit drop in mangoes for northern Australian growers. He said the future of horticulture and this important industry’s ability to continue feeding the world would rely on continued research into producing fruit and vegetables which performed well in a changing climate. as well as finding solutions in all aspects of the supply chain such as packaging, storage and transport innovations.