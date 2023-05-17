The name is straightforward, but don’t be misled — all are welcome at the Gidgegannup Men’s Shed, where about 45 per cent of members are in fact women.

From a seed planted in the ashes of the 2021 Wooroloo bushfire, the GMS has grown into a beacon of resilience, mateship and country spirit that now boasts more than 80 members.

GMS secretary Christine Jensen said the idea to establish a local Men’s Shed was born at a public meeting in the wake of the catastrophic blaze, which ripped through 10,000ha and laid waste to 86 homes from February 1 to 7.

“The goal was to provide an environment where men from Gidgegannup and surrounding areas could work and socialise together to assist with their health, wellbeing and quality of life,” she said.

“Men’s health, especially in rural areas, is a matter of concern nationally and this bushfire accelerated a need to address men’s health issues within this community.”

Nearly two years after being officially incorporated, GMS is still helping with the recovery, having partnered with bush charity BlazeAid to help rebuild the thousands of kilometres of fences wiped out in the fire.

And while GMS hosts a monthly men’s only chat night — a chance for blokes to catch up over a barbecue and game of darts, cards or chess — it has thrown its doors open to ladies for all other activities.

“Membership was extended to include women in August 2022, and it’s been a really big success,” Ms Jensen said.

From the shed’s temporary home in the Ian Stannard Pavilion at Gidgegannup Showgrounds, GMS is open every Wednesday and Saturday from 8am to 12pm for workshop activities.

Woodwork and metalwork are the main activities, with members creating workbenches, kitchen benches and cupboards for the facility, and recently completing their own fencing trailer for upcoming BlazeAid missions.

Members can also work on their own projects and receive guidance from GMS’ dedicated team leaders, who also host regular safety inductions for newcomers.

“Another activity, funded by WA Rotary Relief, is milling timber to supply GMS with affordable and sustainable timber for community projects,” Ms Jensen said.

“We go out and recover fallen timber on people’s properties that would otherwise just rot or be thrown onto bonfires.

“Some of the first milling activities used a Lucas mill, with a swing blade, owned by one of our members affected by the bushfire, and we have an enthusiastic milling team who have produced some outstanding jarrah slabs.

“One of the slabs was expertly handcrafted into a magnificent table and given away as a prize to one of our lucky members as an incentive for a new membership drive.

“The table was a combined effort of the milling, woodwork and metalwork teams.”

Last November, WA Rotary Relief funded a new bandsaw-operated hardwood timber mill, which the GMS milling team has been quick to master.

The shed also plays host to activities including musical jam sessions, arts and crafts, and mechanical workshops.

Its popular community guest speaker program has covered topics ranging from jarrah dieback treatment, tree hollows and bird nesting boxes to 3D printing and mental health.

Funds are raised via Containers for Change collections and Bunnings sausage sizzles, as well as State and Federal grants, support from Men’s Shed WA and donations from sponsors including Rotary.

In March, the GMS received the State Government’s volunteer service award at the Gidgegannup Wellbeing Expo, while last October it won the community gong at the Federal Government’s Resilient Australia Awards.

GMS treasurer Andrew Simpson said the GMS would not be what it is today without president Bruce Williams, whose dedication to volunteering Mr Simpson compared to “a full-time job”.

“Bruce has been the serious driver of this organisation,” he said.

“Bob Bristow convened the initial meeting that led to the establishment of GMS. He was the inaugural president and he’s been great. Then Bruce took over and has really pushed it hard.”

Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day event coordinator Sally Block said the GMS — whose members will be helping with parking on the day — was “a huge addition to the community”.

“The Gidgegannup Men’s Shed is making a positive contribution to helping people recover from the fire in many ways, both physically and mentally,” she said.

“It’s great for people to go along and be able to mix with other people, to talk about the fire and to learn new skills.”

The Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day will be held from 9am to 4.30pm on Sunday, May 28, at the Gidgegannup Showgrounds at 2171 Toodyay Road, Gidgegannup.

Tickets are $15 for adults and can be purchased at the gate. Children under 16 are free.