The Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day will feature the launch of a local Highland cattle stud and regenerative agricultural enterprise, with Mini Vale Farm set to exhibit for the first time. Jennifer Banks, her husband and two children bought their first Highlands last year and moved to Gidgegannup in December. Ms Banks said there was a big market for Highland cattle and many people were drawn to their cute appearance. “But the breed itself was also impressive,” she said. “They were originally the house cows — they were good for meat, they were good for their hide, and also they can provide enough milk for a calf and a family of four. “Realistically, they’re one of the oldest breeds in the world. “Their nature is gorgeous — they’re curious, they’re docile, and they’re really easy to handle.” Ms Banks said the two stud females, Aideen and Bonnie, were full Scottish bloodlines. Aideen would be flushed and one of her father-in-law’s Angus cows to be used as a recipient. She had recently secured semen from a retiring Highland breeder, providing access to older genetics, and she was looking at importing semen from Scotland in the future. Her other desire was to educate clients about animal training, with a big focus on positive reinforcement. “So long as the animal is happy, you’re going to have a better animal to work with,” she said. Along with cattle, Mini Vale will also house chickens, Pygmy Goats, and Anatolian Shepherds as livestock guardians across the 10 hectares. By next season the family hoped to be living off their own fruit and vegetables, which was already favoured by the kids over supermarket products given the better flavour, and Ms Banks said she was looking to introduce farmgate sales. The family are adopting regenerative farming methods and plan to introduce rotational grazing and promote soil health. There was an existing orchard and a soak, which had tested potable at the height of summer. “I’ve been told so many things — ‘it’s really bad land, it’s really bad water’, but it’s not from our tests,” she said. Further down the line she also hoped to host chamber music on property. “My passion is chamber music, but I want to break down the barrier between classical music and audiences,” she said. “I’ve got a really good friend who’s going to help me with that, and we’re hoping to launch once the music studio is built. “There’s so much you can do with a small acreage. You’ve got to put a bit of work in but it’ll be worth it.” Ms Banks is a former high school teacher and said learning more about animal behaviour and land management had been a fantastic experience. The family had often attended the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day in the past and their stall would have cattle on display and offer a range of merchandise. Ms Banks said they were excited to be supporting the local community. “It’s so peaceful, it’s so quiet, and the community is amazing,” she said. “The people we’ve met have been wonderful.” She encouraged people to visit the Mini Vale Farms website for updates.