Building worm farms, planting seeds, handling goats, learning working dogs and beekeeping: tell your kids to pull on their boots, the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day is putting them to work this year. And all with a good dose of fun along the way. Those living and working on small farms in the agricultural sector and local producers will come together to deliver the annual small farm field day at the Gidgegannup Showgrounds on Sunday, May 24. It’s a fun and educational day out where attendees young and old can learn about farming and rural practices. A farrier, goat shed, cattle yards, poultry pavilion, back paddock, arena, machinery area, food and wine area and food trucks make up the main attractions of the field day. The event also caters for families with young children, with a dedicated interactive trail of children’s activities running all day. Local Sally Block has advocacy duties with the Gidgegannup Progress Association and has been part of the field day organising group for 18 years. She said she is particularly passionate about organising the children’s activities. “Our event planning committee have always placed importance on the children’s activities as we think it is particularly important to give children today the chance to reconnect with nature and see where their food comes from,” she said. “So many children today spend a lot of their time on their devices, and are disconnected from the means of production, as many families rely on supermarkets where food and meat is pre-prepared and packaged, so the field day is a great opportunity to teach them the basics of agriculture,” she said. Ms Block said families travelled to the event from Perth metro and across the State, while some tourists from the east coast and overseas make the trip too. International visitors especially loved the opportunity to get up close with WA farm life, she said. “We set up a trail, marked by flags, so that children can go on an adventure of agricultural discovery, with each activity co-ordinator encouraging the children to roll up their sleeves, participate in the activity, ask questions and then check out the next stop,” she said. Children can even bring their own DIY projects home: 2026 exhibitors The Worm Factory will get children engaged in making their own mini worm farms and learning about composting, encouraging them to take their worm farms home and continue the process in their own backyards. Ms Block said children would have the opportunity to learn about seeding and can paint pots and plant flowers to take home under the guidance of gardening expert and radio personality Matthew Lunn, who runs Potting Paradise, a friendly family hands-on experience where children and parents can learn all about making plants grow. Children will also be able to get a taste for Australian native bush foods. “We have Mark Tucek coming — the founder and director of Tucker Bush — and he will be delivering educational talks and bush tucker taste-testing for kids,” she said. Ms Block confirmed that the much-loved WA Honey Festival will return to the 2026 Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day, and that they will set up honeycomb cells for children to get a close-up look at. Beekeepers will be there to give young people an insight into the fascinating process of beekeeping. Ms Block said the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day also gives children a chance to explore their cultural side. “We have music; the showgrounds are a hop, skip and jump across the road from their school for the Gidgegannup Primary School students, who will bring their choir to perform on the day,” she said. Ms Block also said that children’s book illustrator Mr Conkey will have his own “corner” where he will be drawing. Theatre is also on the cards, Ms Block said, with the classic traditional puppet show Punch & Judy doing puppet shows. “It’s not only the kids that love the show, their mums and dads do too, and some of their grandparents as well, because they all remember Punch and Judy from their youth,” she said. Another drawcard for young and old alike are the animal displays, at this year’s Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day, small landholders with alpacas, pygmy goats, llamas, sheep and cattle will let kids pat their friendly livestock, and share facts about rearing animals on farms. Ms Block said that kids are often entranced by the working dog displays at the Farriers’ Sheds from Yarralonga Kelpies owner Nigel Armstrong. “These dogs are amazing, they are so obedient, the kids just love watching the dogs in action and they wander up and ask Nigel all these questions about the dogs. Sometimes he even brings puppies along, too.” Ms Block said she always loved seeing everyone else take so much enjoyment out of the event. Ms Block moved from the UK in 1987 and after travelling around Australia, settled on Gidgegannup. For Ms Block, there is no place quite like it. “The bush is a great place to relax, it’s very different from living in the city. You learn the property, the nature. We just love the community here, too, people do work together and are always supportive,” she said. Ms Block said she realised exactly how special her community was following the 2021 Wooroloo Bushfires, that destroyed more than 4000ha in Gidgegannup, as it gave some of the devastated townspeople who had lost everything a chance to take a mental load off for the day. “Three of us on the committee had our properties really badly affected by the fires, but we did manage to keep the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day going that year, despite it being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID, but people were still reeling from the fires, which were in February and the event was in May,” she said. The fire raged through Ms Block’s own property but her houses and livestock thankfully survived, however all her fences were damaged or razed - years of work destroyed. Luckily, the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day provided a much needed distraction. “It was great how hard we worked to make sure Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day went ahead that year, because I could see people really needed the day- friends that I’d see previously seen at meetings in tears - were walking around with their families on the day, eating icecreams, life had a sense of normality, even if just for the one day.” “It really brought us all together.” The Countryman Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day will be held at the Gidgegannup Showgrounds on Sunday 24 May.