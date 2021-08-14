With the countdown on until the 2021 Dowerin GWN7 Field Days, excitement is building in the community, and in the onsite office where years of collective experience are keeping a firm hand on the helm. This year’s event on August 25 and 26 will be number 56 for Dowerin.

And although it was disappointing not to have a field day in 2020, the break had a silver lining for those running it.

Event co-ordinator Nadine McMorran said organisers were able to rest, review and improve the program.

“We have tackled this year’s event with renewed energy, and we are thankful for the support of our exhibitors,” she said.

With time to plan and implement a COVID-safe strategy, and help from the Royal Agricultural Society of WA and Shire of Dowerin environmental health staff, the event was ready to proceed.

Mrs McMorran said that the board that oversaw the field days’ management was easy to work with.

“The members are all there for the same reason, to make sure that the field days are a success,” Mrs McMorran said.

Mrs McMorran shares her role with Tracy Jones.

Mrs McMorran said both coordinators had stepped into their roles by virtue of necessity.

“Last year, our staff left due to COVID-19’s impact, so we stepped up to take on the role between us,” Mrs McMorran said.

Next year, the task will be in the hands of recently appointed event co-ordinator Jayne Grigson, who will take a leading role in making the 2022 event a reality.

Mrs McMorran said that while it was probably not the right time of the year to ask about stress levels in the office and a sense of humour was important within the event’s management structure, she did admit that a sense of humour was valued.

The event’s management board is made up of Ash Jones (chairperson), Josh Ward (vice-chairperson), Dale Metcalf, Louise Hagboom, Glen Quartermaine, Wes Metcalf, Sloan King and Darren Lee along with Rebecca McCall (Shire of Dowerin representative), Nadine McMorran (staff — executive support) and Tracy Jones (finance manager).

Camera Icon Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days administrator Lisa Smith, event coordinators Tracy Jones, Jayne Grigson, Nadine McMorran and administrator Wendy Flavel. Credit: Countryman

Mr Jones said he saw Mr Ward as someone who had the potential to settle into the chair’s position.

Mr Ward is a local farmer and business owner of Dowerin and Districts Farmshed.

He joined the board in 2017 and is in his second year as deputy chair. Alongside his wife Andie and two children, Mr Ward is described as a valuable contributor, involved with local sporting groups, committees, and community projects.

Mrs McMorran is a former chairperson, board member and event co-ordinator and regarded as full bottle on the event.

When she is not in the office, she is at home managing her family farm with her husband and three daughters.

Tracy Jones is a long-term field days volunteer who jumped on board in a permanent capacity last year, as a self-confessed spreadsheet guru. She farms with her partner Ash and family.

Administrator Wendy Flavel joined the team in 2021, bringing to the job years of customer service experience. Wendy, her husband, and family farm south of Dowerin. Lisa Smith joined the team as an administrator earlier this year. She lives with her husband and young children in Goomalling and contributes knowledge in customer service and a shared passion for local communities.

Patsy Metcalf became catering co-ordinator in early 2019, a role which was a natural progression of her farming background and long-term commitment as a volunteer and all-round passionate community member.

FIELD DAYS OFFICIALS

Chairperson Ashley Jones

Deputy Chairperson Josh Ward

Event Coordinators Tracy Jones, Nadine McMorran, Jayne Grigson

Administrators: Wendy Flavel, Lisa Smith

Lifestyle Marshal: Frances Anderson

Forklift Marshal: Brent Archer

Tracmach Marshal: Maitland Davey

Young Farmers Marshal: Ashton Hagboom

Regional Start Ups Marshal: Louise Hagboom

Good Food & Getaways Marshal: Darren Harris

Ram Shed Marshal: Brett Jones

Livestock Marshal: Sharon Jones

Area Marshal/Board Member: Darren Lee

Shire Marshal/Board Member: Rebecca McCall

Area Marshal: Adam Metcalf

Judging Marshal/Board Member: Dale Metcalf

Water Marshal: Glen Metcalf

Chief Marshals/Board Members: Glen Quartermaine & Wes Metcalf

Dog Trial Marshal: Jenny Nolan

Signage Marshal: Rick Rackham

Entertainment Marshal: Ann Rackham

Sheep Marshal: Kurt Richards

Courier Marshal: Danny Robinson

Ambulance Marshals: Peter Richards & Denise Sutherland

Logistics Marshal: Andrew Todd

Fashion Parade Marshal: Josie Thompson

Gate 8 Marshal: Rex Adams

VIP Car Park Marshal: Darren Beard

Car Park Marshal: Darrel Hudson

Gates Marshal/Board Member: Sloan King

Gate 1 Marshal: Greg Miller

Security Marshals: Glenn Richards & Peter Richards

Exhibitor Gate Marshal: Peter Spark

Gate 6 Marshal: Don Waugh

Gate 3 Marshal: Richard Waugh

Gate 7 Marshal: Max Howard

Gate 4 Marshal: Ashley Lord

CATERING

Catering Coordinator: Patsy Metcalf

Catering President: Carolyn Metcalf

Catering Event Marshal: Scott Flavel

Burger Bar Coordinators: Jamie Newton & Lisa Featherby

Demo Diner Coordinator: Lyn Walton

Grand Central Coordinators: Carolyn Metcalf & Julie Bailey

Hockey Shed Coordinators: Jenny Thomas & Marcia Metcalf

Lifestyle Kiosk Coordinator: Sally Hoddy

LJ Metcalf Pavilion Coordinators: Aileen Thornett & Lorna Fairlie

Corporate Catering Coordinator: Amanda MacNamara

Inventory Manager: Jan Murray

Breakfast Coordinator: Jane Riggs