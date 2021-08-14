Many hands make light work at Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days
With the countdown on until the 2021 Dowerin GWN7 Field Days, excitement is building in the community, and in the onsite office where years of collective experience are keeping a firm hand on the helm. This year’s event on August 25 and 26 will be number 56 for Dowerin.
And although it was disappointing not to have a field day in 2020, the break had a silver lining for those running it.
Event co-ordinator Nadine McMorran said organisers were able to rest, review and improve the program.
“We have tackled this year’s event with renewed energy, and we are thankful for the support of our exhibitors,” she said.
With time to plan and implement a COVID-safe strategy, and help from the Royal Agricultural Society of WA and Shire of Dowerin environmental health staff, the event was ready to proceed.
Mrs McMorran said that the board that oversaw the field days’ management was easy to work with.
“The members are all there for the same reason, to make sure that the field days are a success,” Mrs McMorran said.
Mrs McMorran shares her role with Tracy Jones.
Mrs McMorran said both coordinators had stepped into their roles by virtue of necessity.
“Last year, our staff left due to COVID-19’s impact, so we stepped up to take on the role between us,” Mrs McMorran said.
Next year, the task will be in the hands of recently appointed event co-ordinator Jayne Grigson, who will take a leading role in making the 2022 event a reality.
Mrs McMorran said that while it was probably not the right time of the year to ask about stress levels in the office and a sense of humour was important within the event’s management structure, she did admit that a sense of humour was valued.
The event’s management board is made up of Ash Jones (chairperson), Josh Ward (vice-chairperson), Dale Metcalf, Louise Hagboom, Glen Quartermaine, Wes Metcalf, Sloan King and Darren Lee along with Rebecca McCall (Shire of Dowerin representative), Nadine McMorran (staff — executive support) and Tracy Jones (finance manager).
Mr Jones said he saw Mr Ward as someone who had the potential to settle into the chair’s position.
Mr Ward is a local farmer and business owner of Dowerin and Districts Farmshed.
He joined the board in 2017 and is in his second year as deputy chair. Alongside his wife Andie and two children, Mr Ward is described as a valuable contributor, involved with local sporting groups, committees, and community projects.
Mrs McMorran is a former chairperson, board member and event co-ordinator and regarded as full bottle on the event.
When she is not in the office, she is at home managing her family farm with her husband and three daughters.
Tracy Jones is a long-term field days volunteer who jumped on board in a permanent capacity last year, as a self-confessed spreadsheet guru. She farms with her partner Ash and family.
Administrator Wendy Flavel joined the team in 2021, bringing to the job years of customer service experience. Wendy, her husband, and family farm south of Dowerin. Lisa Smith joined the team as an administrator earlier this year. She lives with her husband and young children in Goomalling and contributes knowledge in customer service and a shared passion for local communities.
Patsy Metcalf became catering co-ordinator in early 2019, a role which was a natural progression of her farming background and long-term commitment as a volunteer and all-round passionate community member.
FIELD DAYS OFFICIALS
Chairperson Ashley Jones
Deputy Chairperson Josh Ward
Event Coordinators Tracy Jones, Nadine McMorran, Jayne Grigson
Administrators: Wendy Flavel, Lisa Smith
Lifestyle Marshal: Frances Anderson
Forklift Marshal: Brent Archer
Tracmach Marshal: Maitland Davey
Young Farmers Marshal: Ashton Hagboom
Regional Start Ups Marshal: Louise Hagboom
Good Food & Getaways Marshal: Darren Harris
Ram Shed Marshal: Brett Jones
Livestock Marshal: Sharon Jones
Area Marshal/Board Member: Darren Lee
Shire Marshal/Board Member: Rebecca McCall
Area Marshal: Adam Metcalf
Judging Marshal/Board Member: Dale Metcalf
Water Marshal: Glen Metcalf
Chief Marshals/Board Members: Glen Quartermaine & Wes Metcalf
Dog Trial Marshal: Jenny Nolan
Signage Marshal: Rick Rackham
Entertainment Marshal: Ann Rackham
Sheep Marshal: Kurt Richards
Courier Marshal: Danny Robinson
Ambulance Marshals: Peter Richards & Denise Sutherland
Logistics Marshal: Andrew Todd
Fashion Parade Marshal: Josie Thompson
Gate 8 Marshal: Rex Adams
VIP Car Park Marshal: Darren Beard
Car Park Marshal: Darrel Hudson
Gates Marshal/Board Member: Sloan King
Gate 1 Marshal: Greg Miller
Security Marshals: Glenn Richards & Peter Richards
Exhibitor Gate Marshal: Peter Spark
Gate 6 Marshal: Don Waugh
Gate 3 Marshal: Richard Waugh
Gate 7 Marshal: Max Howard
Gate 4 Marshal: Ashley Lord
CATERING
Catering Coordinator: Patsy Metcalf
Catering President: Carolyn Metcalf
Catering Event Marshal: Scott Flavel
Burger Bar Coordinators: Jamie Newton & Lisa Featherby
Demo Diner Coordinator: Lyn Walton
Grand Central Coordinators: Carolyn Metcalf & Julie Bailey
Hockey Shed Coordinators: Jenny Thomas & Marcia Metcalf
Lifestyle Kiosk Coordinator: Sally Hoddy
LJ Metcalf Pavilion Coordinators: Aileen Thornett & Lorna Fairlie
Corporate Catering Coordinator: Amanda MacNamara
Inventory Manager: Jan Murray
Breakfast Coordinator: Jane Riggs
