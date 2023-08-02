Bill “the battler” Bain finally has a permanent roof over his head, more than two years after cyclone Seroja laid waste to his beloved “mud brick Taj Mahal”.

He has the Mingenew Midwest Expo to thank for it.

While a Department of Communities grant and an insurance payoff also played their part, Bill was fortunate enough to receive $10,000 from the Lord Mayor’s Distress Relief Fund.

It was to that same charity that Expo organisers generously donated $50,000 in September 2021, with the funds now coming full circle to help locals such as Bill get back on their feet.

When Countryman caught up with him in early July, Bill was preparing to spend his first night in the new house he has built on the same site as his original home.

Camera Icon Bill Bain with his new house. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

“I’ve been here nearly 20 years … I bought the original house and all of this for $37 grand,” Bill recalled.

“This was like the Taj Mahal of mud bricks.

“I never did find out how old it was, but when I first got here I thought, ‘I’ll knock the damn thing down’, and I voiced my opinion in the pub, and three or four blokes stood up and said ‘you can’t do that’ … there was too much history here.

“So when it got totalled I was pretty upset. But in the end, I thought ‘sometimes these things visit upon you, and this is how you were going to start out anyhow’.”

Having survived “about nine” cyclones in his lifetime — most of which occurred while living in the Kimberley and Pilbara — Bill wasn’t too fazed when Seroja rolled into town in early April 2021.

He was at home at the time, lying on the couch and listening to the radio after the power cut out, taking the TV with it.

After concluding the situation “was not good”, Bill got up and “ran from the tin box” to his car in the dark of night, thinking it would be a safer place to take shelter.

The wisdom of his decision became evident the next morning.

“The eye (of the storm) didn’t come over here, but it came bloody close,” Bill said.

“I didn’t even notice in the dark that the corner of the house was gone; it’d been blown out.

“When I got up and had a look in the morning, the whole office had been blown clean off the house and the front veranda, a good section of it, was hanging off the power wire, swaying in the breeze.”

Camera Icon Bill Bain’s Mingenew house after cyclone Seroja. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

Bill described the cyclone as sounding “just like a howling wind, but put it through an amplifier about 10 times”.

“Me, I’ve heard it so many times, I don’t have nightmares over it, but I know people who have — they’ve lost the plot completely,” he said.

“It was a big shock, admittedly, but it was like ‘bloody hell, this one’s going to be hard to clean up — what the hell happened to me brand new fence?’.

“The office door and a section of the roof went over and hit Boofhead’s tree — he’s buried under it — and snapped off a limb, and that fell onto the fence and crushed it.

“Boofhead was the dog: a Kalgoorlie junkyard dog.”

The cyclone wreaked havoc across WA’s Mid West, with wind gusts up to 170km/h causing widespread damage.

His house all but flattened, Bill spent about the next year couch surfing at a mate’s Mingenew home before moving into the local pub for several months.

He then relocated to a caravan owned by the Shire and parked at the back of the Mingenew Men’s Shed, before receiving the keys to his new home.

And while it’s a far cry from the Taj Mahal — the property was still without hot water when Countryman visited — for Bill, it may as well be a palace.

