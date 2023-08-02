The ever-popular Fashion Parade is staging a comeback at the 40th annual Mingenew Midwest Expo, with this year’s show doubling as a fundraiser to help pay for the town’s much-needed new daycare facility.

Organisers had done away with the parade — along with other Expo institutions such as the tractor pull and exhibitor awards — as part of last year’s scaled back one-day event.

In a further shake-up, this year’s event will feature local women modelling pre-loved garments sourced from local donations and op shops throughout the region, rather than showcasing local stores’ wares as in years past.

Event co-ordinator Chloe Ward said the clothes would then be sold in a pop up vintage fashion boutique, with all proceeds going towards the fundraiser.

“Historically, it’s never really had a theme, it’s just been fashion vendors putting forward some clothes and then we wrangle a few local models,” she said.

Camera Icon Chloe Ward. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

“This year, we had the idea to change it up a bit.”

Ms Ward has been personally responsible for stocking the wardrobe.

“Over the last few months, I’ve just been ducking into op shops when I get the chance and picking up some cool vintage items,” she said.

“We’ve also had a clothes drive on with the local community, where women have dropped off items.

“Some of them are vintage, some of them are just really great condition dresses and items.

“Obviously, that will yield a higher profit margin for the fundraiser, because we don’t have to outlay the cost to buy from the op shops.”

While a small daycare centre currently operates out of the Sister Cameron House, the new facility — which has received some funding via government grants — will cater for more families.

The project is off to a healthy start, with the Shire of Mingenew having secured a site and the community rallying to raise money wherever possible.

“It’s a community hustle. . . to try and top up the kitty, because I think it’s going to be about a $900,000 project,” Ms Ward said.

“I think they’ve raised about $450,000 so far. . . so we’re really just trying to shake it up a bit and support the project.

“Obviously a daycare facility is such a support for our community in terms of bringing new employees into the town, and allowing mothers to go back to work and contribute to the community that way.

“But at the moment, the daycare only takes 11 children and I know there is a waitlist on top of that”.

Camera Icon Chloe Ward and daughter Ada Ward give the header drivers a wave on their Mingenew property. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / RegionalHUB

Though it’s her first time co-ordinating the event, Ms Ward is no stranger to the Expo Fashion Parade.

She fondly recalls modelling as a youngster “about 30-years ago”, before taking to the catwalk several times in recent years.

“It’s a bit of a rite of passage; everyone gets involved,” she said.

“As co-ordinator, I just had the idea of doing something a bit different with the pre-loved fashion.

“It’s very much in the spotlight at the moment, how much mass-produced fast fashion is harming the world, so it’s a relevant theme.

“I thought we could on-sell the clothing and then make a profit, whereas I think historically, it’s cost Expo money to put on a fashion parade.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if we can utilise the parade to make money and then pour that back into the community?”

Forty Years of Fashion Parade will be held at the CSBP Main Stage at 11.30am and 3.15pm on the first day of Expo, August 9, and at 2.30pm on the second day, August 10.

This year’s McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo will be held on August 9 and 10.