The Country Women’s Association’s Mingenew branch is celebrating its 95th anniversary this year in conjunction with the WA association’s first branch that opened in Nungarin 100 years ago. CWA Mingenew branch president Lesley Charleson said the town’s CWA branch was set up on February 6, 1929. Soon, the branch became instrumental in the opening of Mingenew’s first nursing station in 1936, which housed nurses for the regional area. “If there is a disaster in town, the Mingenew shire organises a plan and gives the CWA branch a few important assignments,” Ms Charleson said. She said planning was under way for the Mingenew branch to invite surrounding CWA members from regional towns to an anniversary get-together in October. “We will also be running our annual promotional campaign at the Mingenew Midwest Expo on August 8 and 9 with hopes of gaining new members and fundraising,” Ms Charleson said. “We always look forward to the expo. It’s a way to present the branch to the public, and this year will be in conjunction with CWA State representation.” Ms Charleson said it was unfortunate the Mingenew branch had only six members, and with a required five members to remain active, it was very close to shutting down. “We are just limping along,” she said. “Three of our members live in Dongara, and that is a fair drive for them. “Our group meetings are for friendship and fellowship, and to keep us all up to date on what is happening in the world.” Ms Charleson said the branch needed to recruit new members, preferably in their 30s and 40s. “Our members’ ages range from 65-92 — we’re getting less able,” she said. “I joined 13 years ago, mostly to get to know people in town. “The problem is there is no employment in town, and women on the farm are leading busy lives.” Ms Charleson, who grew up in Pinjarra before running a professional fishing business with her husband in Carnarvon, moved to Mingenew 15 years ago for semi-retirement. She has served as branch president for five years, taking over from Bronwyn Desmond Phillips, who had the role for three years. Ms Charleson also served as secretary for four years and for one year as treasurer. “As a group, we fundraise three times every year with a Mother’s Day raffle in Dongara, a Father’s Day fundraiser in Mingenew, and at the expo,” she said. “Last year, of the $2000 we raised, about $1500 was donated to several organisations including the Mingenew Historical Society, Irwin Fire and Rescue, Mingenew-Irwin Ambulances, Desert Blue Connect, Primary book awards and the Samaritan Purse for Christmas Shoeboxes. “We are proud of our activities, and it would be a shame if we have to close down.” Ms Charleson said there should be more awareness of the CWA with this year’s anniversary activities, and she hoped new members would sign up.