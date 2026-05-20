It was a desire to support their community and showcase what the local area had to offer that prompted Dave and Kirrily Donoghue to exhibit at the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Days this year. The couple run Kiadare Dexter and Miniature Galloways on 20ha outside town, where they have been living since 2021. Ms Donoghue is not from a farming background but said she had always had an interest in cattle. She attended a cattle handling course — something she recommends to anyone starting out — where she met the Cabassi family of Billabong Dexters. “They were so helpful and informative that I ended up starting with the Dexters, because of them as a contact,” she said. “Now we’re branching out, we have found some contacts with the Miniature Galloways and I’m a member of both associations.” The Donoghues are aiming to breed pure Dexters and Miniature Galloways for other small property owners. Ms Donoghue said there were two types of clients; those looking for pets on a small block, and more commercially focused buyers chasing carcase specifications. “I’m breeding them and trying to build up our stock for both those,” she said. “The Dexters are a dual breed, they’re great for beef and they’re great for milk — there’s enough to feed a family as well as a calf. “The commercial Galloways are also beef cattle — I’ve got the miniatures — so in that vein for me I’m breeding the Miniature Galloway more for the hobby farmer. “Both breeds are really good temperaments with really good natures to handle, and as a newbie myself they’ve been really good.” The challenge for both breeds was the relatively small gene pool, she said. Ms Donoghue was in the process of securing semen straws from over east for outcross genetics while still ensuring the cattle stayed true to their breed. Aiming to build connections was another reason to attend the field day, she said, as there may be other Dexter or Miniature Galloway producers who were not part of any associations. “Sometimes you don’t know what’s in your local area,” she said. Ms Donoghue said they aimed to buy local whenever possible, which was another reason for getting involved. “Part of going to the field day, it’s supporting local,” she said. “We love it here, I never thought we would get to live in a spot like this. “We’re big advocates for our local area. We want to publicise what we’ve got going on around Gidge and that it’s a beautiful area.”