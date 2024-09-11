Guest speaker and ABC Landline host Pip Courtney, who attended the Newdegate Machinery Field Days, said her 30-year career was directed at her curiosity for people. Such was the case for Countryman’s coverage of this fun-filled event, picture perfect in so many ways. Field days president Ashley McDonald said the theme of “next generation” was evident throughout the two-days of rural celebrations on September 4 and 5 — especially the inaugural Junior Farmers competition. Strong support was shown by many local farming communities, with a mass of volunteers and field day committee members ensuring the event’s success — no matter the sometimes-challenging weather conditions. From the Family Interest Display Pavilion, where fashion models paraded wonderful designer clothing, to the Food Court for a warm cuppa, and a stroll down the machinery avenues, with a stop at the Nutrien Ag Solutions Ram Shed, there was never a dull moment. People were in step with agriculture and the rural lifestyle, enjoying the tremendous showcase of one of the most well-loved field days.