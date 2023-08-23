It’s been a year since Helen and Bruce Scott took over ownership the Newdegate Caravan Park and it’s been much busier than they imagined.

Helen, originally from the UK, and Bruce, from New Zealand, purchased the park from John and Anne Robinson last July, right before the Newdegate Machinery Field Days.

They have been on an upgrading mission since then, purchasing new beds and linen to ensure guests have the best stay possible.

Ms Scott said the hand over period was “lovely” with “a lot of support from the previous owners” while they got their heads around how everything worked.

She said the couple were “completely new to the caravan scene”, after she was a stay at home mum with two kids and Bruce operated his trucking business Helbru Haulage — which he still does.

“It’s been quite busy with a lot of workers coming through,” Ms Scott said.

She said they were fortunate to have “amazing staff”, Tracey, Heather and Mel who assist at the park.

Because Newdegate is located half way between Perth and Esperance, the seven acre caravan park is a great place for people to stop off for a night to break up the journey.

It’s also a great hotspot for orchid hunters.

Ms Scott said during the past year they have had a lot of contractors stay, as well as plenty of visitors who have been touring the State on the grain silo and wildflower trails in the area.

Ms Scott said the Newdegate Caravan Park was well supported by the community and they were, in return, supportive of the town in what ever way they could.

The Newdegate Caravan Park offers eight motel rooms, three cabins, one cottage and 22 powered camping sites with access to an ablution block and camp kitchen.

“We also have a food van onsite to cater for any food, meal needs, which is a real bonus,” Ms Scott said.

“The quality of the food is excellent and we have had some great feedback.”

Camera Icon Newdegate Caravan Park owners Bruce and Helen Scott. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

She said in October the park would be host to wesCapade 2023 — a rally of 60 cars that will gather at Newdegate as part of children’s cancer fundraising organisation Camp Quality, and travel to Albany before finishing in Bunbury.

“There will be band, food trucks and entertainment while they are here — it will be a lot of fun,” Ms Scott said.

WesCapade is hoping to raise $275,000 for the cause and so far it has reached $241,000.

Ms Scott expects the park will be just as busy for this year’s Newdegate Field Days as it was last year, with contractors staying in the park in order to set up tents and displays prior to the event and remove them afterwards.

“It is definitely going to be busy over the field days, but it’s all part and parcel of the job,” she said.

“We just hope everyone has a great stay and comes back again.”

This year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days is September 6 and 7.

View the digital edition of the 2023 program here.