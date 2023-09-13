A far-flung town home to painted silos, a giant weather station and hundreds of passionate locals has cemented itself as the regional home of sustainability and recycling in WA after using its biggest event to showcase the cause. The Newdegate Machinery Field Days committee and the 9000-plus people that attended this year’s event on September 6 and 7 well and truly embraced this year’s Sustainability and Recycling theme, with rave reviews of what was on offer. In opening the event, keynote speaker Mia Davies — the Central Wheatbelt MLA — congratulated the Field Days committee on this year’s theme and said country communities were “often ahead of the curve” in terms of sustainability. “It’s amazing this little plays host to more than 9000 visitors every year, bumping in more than 300 exhibitors and making sure there is something for everyone throughout the two-day event,” she said. “It is built into our DNA as country people... to hold onto (sustainability) while we innovate to survive and thrive.” Ms Davies also revealed she was roped into judging the Recycled Art Competition, helping to pick the first and second place winners. Sustainability truly is what has kept the event going for more than 50 years, with the Field Days injecting nearly $1.5 million into the local community since the day the first was held in 1973. Field Days president Ashley McDonald — who joked he was in line with the theme as a “recycled president” after returning to the role for the first time since 2018 — said the theme was the brainchild of Field Days sponsorship coordinator Greta Wolzak. “All the sustainability initiatives we had were embraced wholeheartedly,” Mr McDonald said. “Walking around the grounds, exhibitors were happy because they had plenty of interest. “We are very happy with the turn out and how things went.” Mr McDonald paid tribute to event sponsors, who had enabled the Field Days committee to put on free entertainment, the Battle of the Bands Competition, the new Farmer’s Challenge, and the Spare Puppet Theatre’s adoption of Tim Winton’s novel Blueback. Shire of Lake Grace president Len Armstrong said the annual Field Days brought enormous benefits to the four towns within its jurisdiction — Varley, Newdegate, Lake King and Lake Grace. “From a Shire perspective, it is a no-brainer to be a part of the event... the benefits it brings to the Shire as a whole is immeasurable,” he said. “Benefits also flow over into our neighbouring shires... including food, fuel and accommodation with business activities generated prior to, during and after the actual Field Days events. “We recognise all of the other companies, local businesses, government agencies and individuals that provide the sponsorship so vital to conduct an event such as this.” Other notable guests at this year’s Field Days included Roe MLA Peter Rundle, WA Nationals MLC Colin de Grussa, WA Labor MLC Shelley Payne and WA Liberals MLC Steve Martin. The Newdegate Field Days is the biggest agricultural field days in the Great Southern and has pumped nearly $1.5 million into the community since the day the first was held in 1973. Its associated Newdegate Community Cropping Program has also contributed $1m into the community. Also bolstering the event’s sustainability is the fact dozens of volunteers are paid in “volunteer hours” to work at the Field Days— running bars, serving food, cleaning toilets, and doing plenty of other jobs to make the event happen. A pivotal part of this year’s event was the Kulin Community Bank’s Recycled Art Sculpture Trail, which encouraged people to repurpose landfill-destined waste to win their share of a $4500 prize pool. The theme was also buoyed by the town’s Containers for Change program, introduced in 2021, and special 750ml, stainless-steel water bottles at cost for $10 each for sale around the grounds to reduce plastic waste. This year’s Dyson Jones Fashion Parade has its own theme of “Around the World”, with models taking to the stage to showcase stunning designs and dancing skills. The Battle of the Bands returned after a stellar debut in 2022, and there was a fresh line-up of children’s entertainment. Competitions included the Display Awards, State Ewe Hogget Competition, Fleece Competition, Kulin Community Bank Art Competition and Exhibition and Dog Jumping Competition. See all the pictures and stories from this year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days in the September 14 edition of the Countryman.